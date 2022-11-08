Donald Trump Calls Nancy Pelosi An 'Animal' In Midterm Campaign Speech

Source: mega

Mere days out from the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, former President Donald Trump seemingly refused to pull any punches at an Ohio campaign stop this week, lumping immigrants, criminals and the longtime lawmaker together as “animals” in a recent campaign speech.

“Nancy Pelosi said please don't call them animals, they're human beings,” Trump said to the crowd, referencing his longstanding track record of using dehumanizing language while discussing topics like immigration and crime. “I said no, they're animals.”



“Of course, I think she's an animal, too, if you want to know the truth,” he quipped.

The ex-president also had harsh words for his White House successor, slamming Joe Biden as “cognitively-impaired” after screening a supercut of several of the current Commander-in-Chief’s more awkward moments.



This isn’t the only time the former POTUS has slammed left lawmakers lately. Last week, The Apprentice alum made headlines after taking jabs at the California Congresswoman, avowing to “end Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s political career once and for all,” while speaking at a Miami, Fla., rally for state senator Marco Rubio, who is seeking re-election amid Tuesday’s midterm election.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi, by the way how is she doing lately?” the Trump: The Art of the Deal co-author asked the crowd, who had been chanting the long-time right-wing slogan “lock her up.” “How’s she doing?”



His question comes just weeks after Nancy’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was hospitalized after being attacked with a hammer by an intruder, an assault prosecutors described as being “politically motivated.”

"Yes, it appears based on his statements and comments that were made in that house during his encounter with Mr. Pelosi that this was politically motivated," San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins explained during a press conference days after the violent incident.



Furthermore, investigators reportedly suspect that there was "an attempt to murder her husband at the time that the police arrived,” per Jenkins.

