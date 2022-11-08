New mural celebrates Faribault's early history

A new mural on a Faribault restaurant celebrates Faribault’s history as the “Athens of the West.”

The owners of the Depot Bar and Grill commissioned artist and historian Jeff Jarvis to paint a mural on the front wall of their business.

The new mural is now one of 13 located in downtown Faribault.

Jarvis completed the mural last week and local business, history and city leaders gathered Tuesday morning for a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

“Jeff knows so much about the history of Faribault and his art is just tremendous,” said Todd Markman, a member of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors, during the ceremony.

Jarvis said his mural’s design was inspired by vintage railroad advertisements, some of the city’s landmarks, and its early reputation as the “Athens of the West.”

“Early visitors who came to Faribault saw so many similarities between Athens, Greece and Faribault, Minnesota,” Jarvis said. “It was religion, education and culture all blended into one package.“

The mural features buildings from Shattuck-St. Mary’s School and its prominent archway. The buildings represent the nearly 30 public, parochial and other private schools that called Faribault home around the turn of the 20th century.

Also featured is the city’s signature viaduct — the bridge built in 1937 connecting the city on both sides of the Straight River.

A Rock Island train locomotive also is featured prominently in the mural, paying homage to the building on which it is now affixed. The Depot Bar and Grill was once the Rock Island Depot. Built in 1902, it served the Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad, which was better known as simply ‘Rock Island,’ for several decades.

Before heading out to see the mural in person, visitors might want to pay a virtual visit to westcedarstudio.com/faribault-athens-of-the-west, where Jarvis has posted a document highlighting some of the people and places that contributed to Faribault becoming the Athens of the West.

Jarvis is not taking it easy now that the Depot mural is complete. He is designing and will paint and lead construction of a mural and a memorial for the Farmer Seed and Nursery. Watch for more information in a future edition of the Daily News.