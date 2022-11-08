Renee Paquette recently signed with AEW. Since her debut in her home country of Canada, Paquette has served as a backstage interviewer on a weekly basis, grabbing a word with talent such as Christian Cage and MJF. The latter is often regarded as one of the best talkers in the company, as evidenced by the amount of time he typically commands on the mic. However, while appearing on "AEW Unrestricted," Paquette revealed why she was intrigued to be part of an interview segment with Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

2 DAYS AGO