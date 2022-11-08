Read full article on original website
Tony Khan Confirms Major AEW Signing
Ever since its conception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has continued to add to its stacked roster. Former WWE stars such as Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made their way to AEW, as did up-and-coming wrestlers from other promotions and the independents, such as Ricky Starks, Brody King, and Rush. AEW CEO Tony Khan recently took to social media to announce the company's latest major signing.
Vignette During AEW Dynamite Strongly Implies The Elite Will Be At Full Gear
All signs point to Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks returning to action at AEW's upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. On the 11/9 episode of "AEW Dynamite," another vignette aired showing images of the Full Gear graphics along with pictures from The Elite's past exploits in AEW. The video, which also included shots of Omega, Nick & Matt Jackson growing up, ended with a clock ticking towards 12. When the clock struck 12, the previously-deleted trio returned on stage for AEW's inaugural rally that was held on January 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL.
AEW Star Kind Of Reminds Matt Hardy Of Eddie Guerrero
The late, great Eddie Guerrero is one of the most fondly-remembered wrestlers from the 1990s and early 2000s, and one whose life was cut tragically short. During a recent tribute episode of the "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast dedicated to Guerrero, Hardy had many kind things to say about "Latino Heat," including a positive comparison between the legendary Guerrero and one of today's top performers.
Ronda Rousey Is Trying To Push An Internal WWE Cultural Shift
Ronda Rousey may be back atop the WWE as the "SmackDown" Women's Champion, but she's not content to rest on that. With all of the changes WWE has undergone recently, one constant remains the superstars. And with women's wrestling garnering an ever-increasing share of attention, "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" is hoping to change things from within. In her latest episode of "Ronda on the Road," she expanded on those goals.
Renee Paquette Gives Creative Insight Into AEW Promo With MJF
Renee Paquette recently signed with AEW. Since her debut in her home country of Canada, Paquette has served as a backstage interviewer on a weekly basis, grabbing a word with talent such as Christian Cage and MJF. The latter is often regarded as one of the best talkers in the company, as evidenced by the amount of time he typically commands on the mic. However, while appearing on "AEW Unrestricted," Paquette revealed why she was intrigued to be part of an interview segment with Maxwell Jacob Friedman.
Backstage News On Bobby Roode's Injury Status And WWE Return
Bobby Roode, who last performed in the ring for WWE on June 25 at a house show in Amarillo, Texas, is reportedly on his way back. According to PWInsider, Roode was recently spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, a city regularly visited by seriously injured and recovering WWE performers. As a result of Roode's recent follow-up trip to Birmingham, PWi was told that Roode is set to return to television soon after seemingly overcoming the worst of his injury troubles.
Bobby Lashley Wants To Face Brock Lesnar In WWE Gimmick Match
At WWE Crown Jewel, the wrestling world witnessed history, the first time Brock Lesnar squeaked his way through a victory in the WWE while looking like the lesser man in the contest. After being thoroughly decimated by Bobby Lashley, Lesnar landed a corner-assisted roll-up pin combination, getting the victory over "The All Mighty" by the skin of his teeth. After the match, Lashley continued the beat-down on Lesnar, continuing to show that he was the alpha that night, locking in his patented "Hurt Lock" until Lesnar's face went tomato red.
Deonna Purrazzo And Former WWE Star Get Married
"The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo walked down a different kind of aisle this week. On Thursday, Purrazzo and fellow Impact Wrestling star Steve Maclin officially tied the knot, according to her Instagram Stories. The couple, who got engaged in February, finally celebrated their wedding on November 10 — Purrazzo wanted a fall wedding, as Maclin revealed in speaking with Sports Illustrated. In addition, the date happened to be the birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, in which Maclin previously served.
R-Truth Gives Post-Surgery Update
R-Truth has good news about his recent surgery. The longtime WWE Superstar tore his quad tendon during a match on "WWE NXT" earlier this month, and On Wednesday, Truth shared an update about his operation on Twitter. "I really, really appreciate the support and love [I'm] receiving from all of...
Saraya On What Swayed Her To Sign With AEW Over WWE
Saraya joined AEW in September after nearly a decade in WWE, and now she's preparing to return to the ring after five years in retirement. Fans are still wondering what led to her joining the newer promotion. While appearing on a recent episode of "The Sessions," Saraya explained her decision to Renee Paquette.
Lance Archer Attacks AEW Star And Takes Them Out Of Action
Lance Archer's backstage attack on "Absolute" Ricky Starks — his first-round opponent in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament — earlier this week has temporarily knocked Starks out of action and put their match on hold for the time being, according to AEW's social media. Just before Wednesday...
Chelsea Green Officially Quits IMPACT Wrestling Amid WWE Return Rumors
Chelsea Green is officially gone from IMPACT Wrestling. During Thursday's night episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, Green lost to former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James. In a backstage promo with Deonna Purrazzo, Green was upset that she didn't beat Mickie James. "I was supposed to beat her," Green...
Marlon Wayans Forces The Bella Twins To Face Their Biggest Fear
Marlon Wayans, the popular actor, director, and comedian from hit films like "White Chicks" and "Scary Movie," is on to his next multimedia venture. This time around, he's the host of a new web show titled "Oh Hell No!" where celebrities from all different areas of media visit a studio and don a virtual reality headset to face their biggest fears. Set pieces and props are also applied to the scenarios to give them the most realistic feel possible, like in a recent episode with WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella.
AEW Rampage Results (11/11) - All-Atlantic Title Match, World Title Eliminator Tournament Matches, Nyla Rose Holds Open Challenge
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "AEW Rampage" on November 11, 2022!. "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy will be putting his All-Atlantic Championship on the line against The Factory's Lee Johnson. Cassidy looks to seek revenge on Johnson after Johnson betrayed his ally, Danhausen, during a match he had with QT Marshall on "Dark: Elevation" a couple of weeks ago. Will a new champion be crowned tonight?
Samoa Joe Commits Shocking Attack On AEW Dynamite
On the 11/9 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Samoa Joe shockingly attacked Wardlow, setting up a possible match between the two behemoths at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. The betrayal happened when Wardlow and Joe were in the ring, with Powerhouse Hobbs walking up the ramp and declaring his intentions to pursue Wardlow's TNT Title.
KAIRI Reacts To Verbal Exchange Between Asuka And IYO SKY On WWE Raw
The November 7 edition of "WWE Raw" saw the 24/7 Title thrown into the trash and a failed Money in the Bank cash-in. However, many are still buzzing about the near one-minute promo battle in Japanese between Asuka and Damage CTRL's IYO SKY. The two went back and forth, as can be seen on Twitter, with the two helping to further the feud for Survivor Series: WarGames.
Billy Corgan Addresses Tony Khan Not Stopping CM Punk's AEW All Out Scrum
Following AEW's All Out pay-per-view in early September, CM Punk took part in the media scrum that AEW does after each PPV event. Punk's caustic comments led to a backstage brawl, multiple suspensions, and vacated titles. During the media scrum, Punk shared his criticisms of The Elite as Executive Vice...
Jungle Boy Issues Challenge For Big Stipulation Match At AEW Full Gear
A big match has been added to the card for AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view on November 18 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry will square off with Luchasaurus in a Steel Cage Match. During this past Friday's "Rampage", Perry came face to face with...
Bruce Prichard Recalls Tense Exchange Between Vince McMahon And Undertaker
Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker, and Vince McMahon had a close relationship when they worked together in WWE. McMahon — who retired from his position earlier this year — even inducted Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame back in April. However, while the pair are longtime friends, they have had some heated exchanges throughout the years.
WWE SmackDown Preview (11/11): Historic Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match Between The Usos And The New Day, More
History is on the line on "WWE SmackDown" tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Usos renew their longtime rivalry with The New Day in a high-stakes match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. If the reigning champions Jimmy and Jey can emerge victorious, they will officially become the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history, breaking the current record held by none other than The New Day. The last time these two teams met was January 7 on "SmackDown," where Jimmy and Jey registered a Street Fight victory to retain the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship.
