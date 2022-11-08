Read full article on original website
Where Has Nakia Been Since the First 'Black Panther'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) is one of the most powerful warriors of Wakanda, acting as a spy and working on protecting the nation's secrets. She's also King T'Challa's romantic interest in 2018's Black Panther. Surprisingly, though, Nakia doesn't show up either in Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame, which left fans wondering where the spy could be. As it turns out, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gives us a clear answer about where Nakia has been all along. And while the explanation is surprising, it also marks one last tribute from filmmaker Ryan Coogler to Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa.
All The Unanswered Questions We Have After 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There is quite a lot that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the latest from writer-director Ryan Coogler, has achieved. It honors the legacy of Chadwick Boseman who passed away in 2020, sets in motion the Ironheart series, and serves as an entertaining blockbuster. As such, there are a lot of moving pieces as it tries to fulfill its franchise obligations alongside its emotional ones. We’ve been reflecting on the questions that remain about the impact it could have on both the series and this particular story. Thus, we’re going to jump into all the implications the film could have on the road ahead and will be spoiling almost everything.
Lupita Nyong'o Wept When She Read the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Script
It's no secret the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was faced with something of an emotional Everest in the making of the film. As well as grieving the loss of the actor behind the titular hero, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, the crew had Boseman's mammoth off-screen legacy to contend with.
Is Shuri the New Black Panther in 'Wakanda Forever'?
Disclaimer: The following article contains full spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The long-awaited sequel to Black Panther is finally here with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and while there is certainly a good amount of excitement surrounding the film, there's also a bittersweet feeling attached as well. Not only is this the follow-up to one of the biggest films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it's also the film that says a proper goodbye to the star of the original film, Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away in 2020 after a long private battle with cancer. Boseman is fondly remembered by his fans and peers as a pioneering acting talent both in the MCU as King T'Challa and outside of it with gripping performances in 42 and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Though Chadwick may no longer be with us, his legacy as the man who brought one of Marvel's most beloved characters to life, and we knew pretty early on that the next visit to Wakanda would see the return of the Black Panther in one way or another.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Debuts with $84 Million at Friday Box Office
Disney’s massively-anticipated superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted at the top of the box office, with $84 million on Friday (including $28 million from Thursday previews). That’s the tenth-biggest opening day ever, and the second-biggest of 2022, behind fellow Marvel sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($90 million). The film is on course to hit at least $175 million in its first weekend, which will put it behind the first film’s $202 million three-day opening back in 2018. But the higher end of projections are putting Wakanda Forever’s three-day opening at $185 million.
What Happened to Daniel Kaluuya's W'Kabi in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had the unique opportunity to fill in some gaps that fans had after seeing both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Mainly in where did Daniel Kaluuya's W'Kabi go after his turn into being a traitor after the events of Black Panther. We know that the real world explanation is that Daniel Kaluuya had scheduling conflicts due to filming Nope, but until now, we don't know what happened to the head of security for the Border Tribe. We get that answer in Wakanda Forever in a very brief moment, but it does a lot to inform not only where Danai Gurira's Okoye is and her status within Wakanda but also to what happened to W'Kabi as a whole.
Who Are 'Wakanda Forever's Midnight Angels and Are They in The Comics?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Sometimes even the Dora Milaje need help and that's when the Midnight Angels step in. A subgroup of warriors, they are the personal bodyguards of the Black Panther, and we get our first glimpse of them in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! In the world of Marvel comics, the Midnight Angels were created by T'Challa after Doctor Doom stole the Vibranium from Wakanda. While that isn't the same history that now exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, their inclusion in the world of Wakanda Forever is still very exciting.
Does 'Wakanda Forever's Post-Credits Character Exist In Marvel Comics?
Disclaimer: The following article contains full spoilers for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and the rest of Marvel's Phase 4 Projects.Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about introducing a younger generation of heroes to carry on the legacy of some of the epic franchise's most iconic characters. From Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) taking on her surrogate sister's title of the Black Widow to the recent revelation that the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) has a son of his own with Skaar (Wil Deusner), there's already enough fresh new blood in the MCU to put together a version of the Young Avengers from the comics. That trend continues in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which sees the introduction of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), also known as Ironheart; an obvious successor to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) who is set to get a story of her own with a Disney+ spin-off series next year.
What Does The Talokanil Hand Sign Mean?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While Black Panther's corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has engaging stories and complex characters, Wakanda's success is also due to the imagery crafted under the leadership of director Ryan Coogler. Above all stands the Wakanda Forever symbol, which every Marvel fan can emulate by crossing their arms. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever similarly explores the culture of Talokan, giving the underwater kingdom its own war cry and hand symbol. But what does the Talokanil hand symbol represents? The answer lies in Namor's (Tenoch Huerta) origin and Mesoamerican mythology.
Your Guide To the Many Tribes of Wakanda
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.As we return to Wakanda for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, you might need a refresher on who we're going to meet. In the rich world of Wakanda, there are many aspects of the fictional country that we only get to see passingly in the first Black Panther movie. As we get to explore them a bit more in Wakanda Forever, let's talk about all of the tribes of Wakanda and what their purpose is in the country.
What Exactly Are Namor's Powers Anyways?
In the decade since its inception, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought a number of powerful comics characters to life on the big screen – their most recent being Tenoch Huerta Mejía's embodiment of Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Joining the ranks of other god-like powered beings such as Chris Hemsworth's Thor, known throughout mythology as the Norse God of thunder, Brie Larson's cosmic champion Captain Marvel, and Josh Brolin's Infinity Stones-wielding mad titan Thanos, Namor enters into an expansive multiverse of mighty MCU characters. But who is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Namor and what exactly are his powers?
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Gets 5-Pack Funko Pop Set
While all Marvel Fans’ eyes are rightfully on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this weekend, the MCU is officially closing out 2022 with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The kooky Christmas themed celebration hits Disney+ on November 25 which means Funko Pops for the special will be under fans’ Christmas trees this December. While Funko announced their initial line of Pops for the special back in October, everyone's favorite vinyl figure maker has announced an Amazon Exclusive 5-pack featuring the entire main team of Guardians.
'Unforgiven' 30 Years On: 10 Things That Make it The Best Clint Eastwood Movie
Clint Eastwood has directed many great movies throughout the decades. He made his start as an actor, known in the 1960s mostly for Western and war movies, but began to branch out into more roles by the 1970s. With that came a second career of sorts as a director, too. He'd often do double duty, directing and starring in many of his movies (something he's continued to do as recently as 2021, with Cry Macho).
'Constantine 2' Director Francis Lawrence Reveals How Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Finally Happening
A few months ago, after years of Keanu Reeves saying that he would love to reprise the role of John Constantine, it was confirmed that a Constantine sequel is finally in the works with the film's original director Francis Lawrence and scribe Akiva Goldsman also returning. Collider's Steve Weintraub chatted...
10 Movies Below 10% On Rotten Tomatoes That Are Actually Worth Watching
Bringing a film to life is tough work, and naturally, various things can go wrong while making one. Inevitably, many films with difficult productions end up with a less-than-satisfying final result. Most things need to go right for a film to effectively "work," and it's fair to expect that most films that don't end up working probably aren't worth your time and/or hard-earned money.
