Disclaimer: The following article contains full spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The long-awaited sequel to Black Panther is finally here with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and while there is certainly a good amount of excitement surrounding the film, there's also a bittersweet feeling attached as well. Not only is this the follow-up to one of the biggest films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it's also the film that says a proper goodbye to the star of the original film, Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away in 2020 after a long private battle with cancer. Boseman is fondly remembered by his fans and peers as a pioneering acting talent both in the MCU as King T'Challa and outside of it with gripping performances in 42 and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Though Chadwick may no longer be with us, his legacy as the man who brought one of Marvel's most beloved characters to life, and we knew pretty early on that the next visit to Wakanda would see the return of the Black Panther in one way or another.

1 DAY AGO