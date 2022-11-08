ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vera Wang, 73, stuns at CFDA Awards 2022 in hot pants and cutout top

By Melissa Minton
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNPmC_0j3YSouc00

Vera Wang isn’t afraid to show off what she’s got.

The beloved bridal designer attended the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday night, wearing an itty-bitty outfit of her own design with thigh-high socks and towering platform heels.

Attending with Vanessa Hudgens, the 78-year-old style star wore black hot pants with a matching cutout crop top featuring skinny spaghetti straps and off-the-shoulder sleeves.

She wore her hair in two braids and accessorized with oversized sunglasses, dressing the “High School Musical” star in a lace bra, black maxi skirt and sheer duster overcoat.

Friends and fans approved of Wang’s sexy all-black look, with one commenting, “Vera keeps getting better and better” on her Instagram post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZGdp_0j3YSouc00
The 73-year-old designer accessorized with oversized sunglasses and braided hair.
Getty Images

“Gosh you don’t age at all,” another said, while a third called her an “Ageless timeless beauty” and a fourth praised her “legs for days.”

For her part, Hudgens was grateful to be on the designer’s arm: “you always make me feel sexy, Powerful and elegant. And your [sic] SUCH a badass. An honor walking by your side,” she wrote on Instagram .

Wang has been making waves with her sexy looks in recent years, celebrating her birthday this summer wearing a similar outfit in pink (with blush-colored hair to match).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7knt_0j3YSouc00
Fans were stunned by the daring look.
GC Images

In 2020, she went viral when she posed in an orange sports bra and other leggy looks while lounging by the pool. When asked by fans how she keeps her body tight, Wang said simply , “Work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, not much sun.”

She also admitted she was “totally shocked” at how her poolside pics were received — though that hasn’t stopped her from going even more daring on recent red carpets.

