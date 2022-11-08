ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah Utes remain at No. 4 in the latest Pac-12 Power Rankings

By FanNation AllUtes
 4 days ago

Heading into a matchup with Stanford, the Utes remain at No. 4 in the Conference Power Rankings.

1. Oregon 8-1, 6-0 . . . (7) 84 points
2. UCLA 8-1, 5-1 . . . 76
3. USC 8-1, 6-1 . . . 69
4. Utah 7-2, 5-1 . . . 65
5. Washington 7-2, 4-2 . . . 56
6. Oregon State 6-3, 3-3 . . . 48
7. Washington State 5-4, 2-4 . . . 43
8. Arizona 3-6, 1-5 . . . 32
9. Arizona State 3-6, 2-4 . . . 25
10. Cal 3-6, 1-5 . . . 24
11. Stanford 3-6, 1-6 . . .17
12. Colorado 1-8, 1-5 . . . 7

JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. Oregon, 2. USC, 3. UCLA, 4. Utah, 5. Washington, 6. Oregon State, 7. Washington State, 8. Arizona State, 9. Arizona, 10. Cal, 11. Stanford, 12. Colorado

Comment: Just biding my time until the two important Nov. 19 games are played. In the meantime I'll contemplate Stanford's humbling 52-14 loss to Washington State, and debate whether Stanford should be forced to play Colorado in some sort of Pac-12 Relegation Bowl, like Premier League Soccer does in England.

MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. USC; 4. Utah; 5. Washington; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Cal; 10. Arizona State; 11. Stanford; 12. Colorado

Comment: Oregon wasn't as dominant during these past two weeks as I expected, but they were able to get a blowout win over Colorado before beginning a tough stretch to close out the regular season. This week's game against Washington will be a quality test for them and I expected them to rise to the occasion with the momentum they've built and in front of their home crowd, where they play their best football.

KEVIN BORBA, ALL CARDINAL

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. USC; 4. Utah; 5. Washington; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Cal; 10. Arizona State; 11. Stanford; 12. Colorado

Comment: Stanford looked as bad as it gets in their blowout loss to Washington State. Fans are calling for Shaw's job, and traveling to Utah couldn't come at a worse time. In terms of the conference standings, it is now a five-team race with the potential to cut it to four with this Oregon/Washington matchup.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Utah; 4. USC; 5. Washington; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Cal; 9. Arizona; 10. Stanford; 11. Arizona State; 12. Colorado

Comment: The true powers in the conference held serve this weekend, even though UCLA and USC's wins probably got a little too close for comfort down the stretch. Washington asserted itself above Oregon State with a tight Friday night win, but it's still all about next weekend, when UCLA-USC and Oregon-Utah highlight the decisive Pac-12 slate. If one of those top tier teams loses this week, that's a tough look for any of them.

WYATT ALLSUP, ALL TROJANS

1. Oregon; 2, UCLA; 3. Utah; 4. USC; 5. Washington; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Arizona State; 10. Cal; 11. Stanford; 12. Colorado

Comment: Oregon is still the team to beat in the conference. I don’t see USC beating UCLA or even Notre Dame the way its defense has played lately. The Trojans are definitely still a year or two away from becoming real contenders. The program has turned around dramatically from last year, but still has room to improve. Washington is quietly having a great season outside of a bad loss to Arizona State.

COLE BAGLEY, ALL UTES

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Utah; 4. USC; 5. Washington; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona State; 9. Arizona; 10. Cal; 11. Stanford; 12. Colorado

Comment: Not a lot of changes this week but I don’t expect anything to really happen until November 19 when the top four teams face off. For now, injuries remain a concern for the Utes as the running back room sustained several against Arizona. Star tight end Dalton Kincaid is still questionable and Cameron Rising doesn’t seem to be quite himself. Defeating Oregon will require a lot. Hopefully the next two weeks can offer enough time for the Utes offense to rest and prepare for the Ducks.

DAN RALEY, INSIDE THE HUSKIES

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. USC; 4. Utah; 5. Washington; 6. Washington State; 7. Oregon State; 8. Arizona; 9. Stanford; 10. Arizona State; 11. Cal; 12. Colorado

Comment: It's Oregon and Washington week. Sort of like Republicans and Democrats. Do we need to remind you, they don't like each other in any way. It's one of the top five cross-state rivalries in the country. Sort of like Georgia and Florida. Unless the Huskies find a defense in six days, it might not be competitive. But Kalen DeBoer has lost two games by a touchdown each and continues to surprise with his offense and will leave a little doubt coming in.

247Sports

What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?

The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

No. 6 Oregon announces uniforms for game 10 vs. No. 25 Washington

On Wednesday afternoon, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against rival Washington on Nov. 12th. Oregon is going back with a traditional look. The Ducks are sporting their all-yellow home jerseys, with yellow jerseys, pants, cleats, and helmets with black wings. Oregon has...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injury Report: Updated news for Oregon Ducks ahead of game vs Washington

This is not the week to have an extensive injury list to go through as No. 23 Washington comes to Autzen Stadium. The Ducks have five key players who are either doubful or at the very least questionable for the game with the Huskies. Oregon is going for its ninth straight win and a berth in the College Football Playoff remains in play. As for the Dawgs, they are enjoying a resurgence after a couple of downtrodden seasons. But Washington is 7-2 and has a chance at the Pac-12 title game should a few outcomes break their way. Oregon hopes that’s not...
EUGENE, OR
HuskyMaven

Oregon Began UW Coaching Purge — Here's How These Guys Landed

Three hundred and seventy-one days between games, the University of Washington football team will play Oregon once more in Eugene on Saturday afternoon with a new coaching staff, starting quarterback, offense and attitude. Change was necessary because the Huskies last year put on their all-purple uniforms hoping to pull off...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon MBB Recap: Ducks fall to UC Irvine, suffering one of Dana Altman’s worst losses in Eugene

That’s probably not how the Oregon Ducks thought this one was going to play out when scheduling the UC Irving Anteaters for an early-November game. The final score read 69-56 on the scoreboard, but some late-game shot-making helped save this one from looking as bad as it should have. It was one of the worst losses that Oregon has suffered at home to start a season since their loss to Texas Southern in 2018. The number on Friday night further underlined a message that came across in the Ducks’ first game of the season last Monday — this team is far...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘We’re still the University of Oregon;’ Dana Altman breaks down No. 7 ranked 2023 recruiting class

With the No. 7 ranked recruiting class in the nation putting pen to paper on Wednesday, Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman was free to discuss the additions that his team made to the roster this week, and what the incoming players — 5-star KJ Evans, 5-star Mookie Cook, and 4-star Jackson Shelstad — would offer to the team. With Cook and Shelstad growing up in Oregon, Altman has been recruiting them for a long time, and was finally able to make the addition official this week. As for Evans, one of the top-ranked players in the nation, it was a...
EUGENE, OR
AllUtes

AllUtes is a FanNation channel covering University of Utah athletics

