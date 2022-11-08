Read full article on original website
Marge Visser
Mrs. Marge Visser, age 90, of Orange City, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Orange City Area Health System. A visitation with the family present will be held on Sunday, November 13, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, at the Immanuel Christian Reformed Church in Orange City. There will be a funeral service on Monday, November 14, at 10:00am, at the church with the Rev. Robert Drenten officiating. Interment will follow the service at the West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City. The Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City is in charge of arrangements.
Bethel Announces Plan For New Church Building
Sheldon, Iowa — The construction of a new building to house a Sheldon church is expected to begin next spring. According to Bethel Reformed Church Pastor Dave Van Kley, it was announced to the Bethel congregation this past Sunday, that the church is looking to break ground on a new building in early April. The structure will be constructed on property the church owns on the south side of 7th Street. Prior to Bethel purchasing that property, it was home to the old Sheldon Middle School.
Former Methodist Church In Lake Park Destroyed By Fire
Lake Park, Iowa — An apartment building in Lake Park that used to be a Methodist Church has been destroyed by fire. Lake Park Fire Chief Brandon Ehret says the old wooden structure in the town of about 1200 was engulfed by fire when his crew arrived on scene around midnight early Wednesday.
Jeri Schelhaas & Josie Salazar
Sioux Center Arts is presenting Steel Magnolias November 17th-19th. Jeri Schelhaas & Josie Salazar provide a preview in this episode of The Daily Grind. You can purchase tickets here.
Both “O” Blood Types Especially Needed At Rock Valley Blood Drive Friday
Rock Valley, Iowa — Your next chance to help boost the blood supply in northwest Iowa is this Veterans Day Friday in Rock Valley. Lauri Hoffmann, who is the Program Coordinator for the Community Blood Bank, tells us about it. She says they always need every blood type, but...
Semi driver killed in collision with pickup truck
A semi-truck driver was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in southwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County at 6:15 p.m. The collision sent the Peterbilt semi rolling into the ditch, with the 72-year-old driver, a...
KLEM News for Friday, November 11
The Plymouth County 4-H and Agricultural Society held their annual meeting last night at the Le Mars Convention Center. Chairman Loren Schnepf says one of the highlights of the meeting was an expansion of their governing board, from 24 to 28. This is a working board, with the emphasis on...
Day care deserts cause crisis in N'West Iowa
SIOUX CENTER—When Rock Valley resident Carrie Vande Kamp couldn’t find adequate child care for her two young children, she took an unprecedented step — she opened her own day care. Vande Kamp and her husband, who are both 29, have two young children, 3-year-old Adeline and 1-year-old...
Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
Trucker injured attempting to avoid deer
SHELDON—One person was injured in a commercial motor vehicle accident 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, on Highway 18, one-quarter mile west of Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Daniel Longey of Sioux Falls, SD, was driving a east when he reported he swerved to avoid a deer on the highway and lost control of his 2012 Freightliner M2 straight truck, which entered the north ditch and rolled onto its side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheldon woman cited for OWI in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 28-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 6:25 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, in Rock Rapids on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, failure to display a registration plate, operating a nonregistered vehicle, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
Sioux Falls rejects slaughterhouse ban
Only registered Sioux Falls voters will decide whether new slaughterhouses will be allowed to be built inside city limits through a municipal ballot measure.
Crash, cattle close section of I-29 near Dell Rapids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The crash of a semi-truck and trailer carrying about 97 cattle closed a section of Interstate 29 near Dell Rapids early Thursday, the state Department of Public Safety said. The semi-truck and trailer tipped over and slid into the median. Cattle left the trailer...
Alvord woman jailed for OWI in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 52-year-old Alvord woman was arrested about 1:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Rowena Brown Coe stemmed from the stop of a 2021 Nissa Rogue...
Fatal South Dakota crash on I-90 closes stretch from SF to Hartford
Two people died in a three-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls Friday.
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Highway Patrol, westbound lanes on I-90 are closed due to a multiple-car fatal crash. Two people died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was...
Owners of dog shot near Wall Lake offering reward
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A Hartford family is now offering a reward in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed their dog. As we told you earlier this week, a pickup drove onto the property 4 miles west of Wall Lake while the owners were away and shot a chocolate lab, named Lucy.
Sioux Center woman cited for overbilling
SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on charges of second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Blanca Castro Ramos stemmed from her overbilling a Sioux Center business for services, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. On Aug. 12,...
Sioux Center Officials Submit Check Plans For First Phase Of Hwy 75 Project
Sioux Center, Iowa — Work on Highway 75 through Sioux Center is slated to begin next spring. Sioux Center City Manager Scott Wynja gives us a progress update. City officials tell us that they want a corridor that will safely serve the community and visitors, offer safe pedestrian use, and welcome travelers to the community.
Semi-truck rolled on I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the two people in the semi-truck that rolled on I-29 received minor injuries. According to Sgt. Cory Hartley, the semi-trailer truck, was driving northbound on I-29 when it entered into the median, jack-knifed, and rolled onto its side.
