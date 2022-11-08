Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. "Do not take the burden of this day upon your shoulders, Theo. You may find it difficult to put it down." By the time Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) says this to Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) in the aftermath of the eruption of Mount Doom, we know she’s speaking from experience. Up until this point, Galadriel's time on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been almost entirely defined by her own burden of continuing her brother Finrod's (Will Fletcher) quest to find and destroy Sauron. This is the central motivation that compels her across Middle Earth, rejecting the counsel of her friends and rallying armies to her cause. And as she goes, she carries Finrod's dagger at her side, her own burden that she finds very difficult to put down. The Rings of Power deftly uses the dagger as an externalization of Galadriel's character growth throughout the first season, an excellent piece of visual storytelling that subtly reinforces her journey from warrior to the stateswoman we see in The Lord of the Rings.

