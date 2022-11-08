Read full article on original website
'Tulsa King' Premiere Review: Stallone Rules All in Taylor Sheridan's New Show
To say Taylor Sheridan has had a successful career on television is putting it lightly. After writing the Sicario films, receiving an Oscar nomination for his screenplay for Hell or High Water, and directing the acclaimed thriller Wind River, Sheridan moved over to the small screen with Paramount Network's smash hit Yellowstone, a series that has become one of the biggest shows on cable television. Since then, he's created a handful of spin-offs for said show that have either premiered on Paramount+ or are about to, as well as built up an impressive slate of new and incoming series for the burgeoning streaming service. One of those is Tulsa King, which holds the distinction of marking the television debut of Rocky Balboa himself, Sylvester Stallone. Sheridan has teamed up with Terence Winter, who has an impressive resume himself, including The Sopranos and The Wolf of Wall Street, for one of the most highly anticipated new shows of the year (well, of the ones that don't involve dragons, elves, Jedis, and superheroes).
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Debuts with $84 Million at Friday Box Office
Disney’s massively-anticipated superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted at the top of the box office, with $84 million on Friday (including $28 million from Thursday previews). That’s the tenth-biggest opening day ever, and the second-biggest of 2022, behind fellow Marvel sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($90 million). The film is on course to hit at least $175 million in its first weekend, which will put it behind the first film’s $202 million three-day opening back in 2018. But the higher end of projections are putting Wakanda Forever’s three-day opening at $185 million.
'High School Musical's Ashley Tisdale to Star in Semi-Autobiographical Comedy Series 'Brutally Honest'
Ashley Tisdale will soon be returning to the small screen, as the High School Musical star is set to helm the comedy series Brutally Honest for CBS, a semi-autobiographical depiction of the actress and singer's life that will reunite her with two all-star screenwriters. According to Deadline, Tisdale will star in the show, and also serve as an executive producer. The single-camera show, which is set to be helmed by CBS Studios, "is a comedy about how having a baby can ruin, save, change, destroy and inspire your marriage…all before lunch," according to a logline for Brutally Honest.
'Unforgiven' 30 Years On: 10 Things That Make it The Best Clint Eastwood Movie
Clint Eastwood has directed many great movies throughout the decades. He made his start as an actor, known in the 1960s mostly for Western and war movies, but began to branch out into more roles by the 1970s. With that came a second career of sorts as a director, too. He'd often do double duty, directing and starring in many of his movies (something he's continued to do as recently as 2021, with Cry Macho).
'Constantine 2' Director Francis Lawrence Reveals How Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Finally Happening
A few months ago, after years of Keanu Reeves saying that he would love to reprise the role of John Constantine, it was confirmed that a Constantine sequel is finally in the works with the film's original director Francis Lawrence and scribe Akiva Goldsman also returning. Collider's Steve Weintraub chatted...
Where Has Nakia Been Since the First 'Black Panther'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) is one of the most powerful warriors of Wakanda, acting as a spy and working on protecting the nation's secrets. She's also King T'Challa's romantic interest in 2018's Black Panther. Surprisingly, though, Nakia doesn't show up either in Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame, which left fans wondering where the spy could be. As it turns out, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gives us a clear answer about where Nakia has been all along. And while the explanation is surprising, it also marks one last tribute from filmmaker Ryan Coogler to Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa.
See Just How Accurately Elizabeth Debicki Portrayed Princess Diana on 'The Crown' in Viral New Fan Video
Fans of The Crown are absolutely geeking out over Elizabeth Debicki's portrayal of the late Princess Diana in Season 5 of the Netflix series, which was released earlier this week. One user on Twitter went viral after sharing a video of Diana's real tell-all interview side-by-side with a scene from...
When Will 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Be Available on Disney+?
The wait is finally over with the theatrical release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiering worldwide on November 11. After the 2018 film starring Chadwick Boseman gave the MCU a breath of fresh air with its mighty warriors and cultural recognition, the already critically-acclaimed sequel centers on how the kingdom is recovering from King T'Challa's death. Although Boseman was initially slated to participate in the film, the actor passed away in August 2020, after battling colon cancer for over four years. His character's legacy lives on through the highly anticipated follow-up and fans are excited to revisit Wakanda soon.
7 Best New Movies on HBO Max November 2022
Of all the many competing streaming services, HBO Max boasts what is arguably the strongest cinematic library of the lot of them. And with a new month comes new excellent additions to what is already a bountiful collection of films. So, if you’re looking to escape the cold of the looming winter with a good movie, whether that be a gripping action film, a hilarious comedy, or something much darker; HBO Max has you covered. Take a look below to see some of the highlights we’ve selected from this month’s additions.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Trailer Showcases a Fantastic New World and Thrilling Battles
There’s a lot happening in The Witcher world, and come December, Netflix will once again take fans to the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin. To give the fans a taste of what to expect, the streamer has released a new teaser set to a very soulful song. The new clip teases the origins of our unlikely central trio, consisting of fierce Elven warrior Scian (Michelle Yeoh), traveling musician Éile (Sophia Brown), and vengeful Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain). We see them engaging in various battles, and by the looks of it, the series will have some major high-octave action sequences. The thrilling clip also hits a slightly somber note by alluring to the mysteries that are going to unfold in the upcoming four-part series.
Does 'Wakanda Forever's Post-Credits Character Exist In Marvel Comics?
Disclaimer: The following article contains full spoilers for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and the rest of Marvel's Phase 4 Projects.Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about introducing a younger generation of heroes to carry on the legacy of some of the epic franchise's most iconic characters. From Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) taking on her surrogate sister's title of the Black Widow to the recent revelation that the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) has a son of his own with Skaar (Wil Deusner), there's already enough fresh new blood in the MCU to put together a version of the Young Avengers from the comics. That trend continues in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which sees the introduction of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), also known as Ironheart; an obvious successor to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) who is set to get a story of her own with a Disney+ spin-off series next year.
Lupita Nyong'o Wept When She Read the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Script
It's no secret the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was faced with something of an emotional Everest in the making of the film. As well as grieving the loss of the actor behind the titular hero, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, the crew had Boseman's mammoth off-screen legacy to contend with.
'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' Is the Ultimate Bromance Movie
Through the undeniable chemistry of Paul Newman and Robert Redford, 1969's Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is a striking depiction of brotherly love. Willfully evoking raw emotion out of his stars' interactions, director George Roy Hill presents an intricate crafting of male friendship that oscillates between in-fighting and fraternal affection. Narrating the story of two outlaws doing their best to leave their dangerous ways, the film revels in the mutual admiration of the titular characters despite their obvious differences. In a multitude of ways, it represents the authenticity of the life of friends.
How 'The Watcher' Has Already Set up a Season 2
Although based on a real-life story, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's The Watcher manages to conjure a world of its own, full of interesting characters and possible suspects. Throughout the course of Season 1, The Watcher explores the possibility of multiple individuals being the Watcher. From the retired English professor Roger Kaplan (Michael Nouri) to the former occupant of the house, Andrew (Seth Gabel), all remain possible suspects, based on circumstantial evidence. Importantly, Season 1 of The Watcher ends with Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora (Naomi Watts) moving out of Boulevard 657, but the move doesn't ensure that the new occupants will not be haunted by the letters of the Watcher. Along with the identity of the Watcher, the showmakers have also left some other unanswered questions open for speculation. With Netflix renewing The Watcher for Season 2, there are many angles to explore in what could be another thrilling season.
'No Country For Old Men' Review: Anton Chigurh Is Relentlessly Terrifying
It’s hard to believe that just fifteen years ago the Coen Brothers revolutionized the modern Western with their 2007 film, No Country for Old Men. Widely considered by many to be the Coen brothers' best film, it would go on to win Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 80th Academy Awards. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Cormac McCarthy, a Vietnam veteran (Josh Brolin) stumbles upon $2 million, he’s pursued by an assassin (Javier Bardem) who’s hired to retrieve the fortune while a retiring sheriff, played by Tommy Lee Jones, attempts to track them both down. The film also stars Woody Harrelson, Kelly Macdonald, and Stephen Root.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Gets 5-Pack Funko Pop Set
While all Marvel Fans’ eyes are rightfully on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this weekend, the MCU is officially closing out 2022 with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The kooky Christmas themed celebration hits Disney+ on November 25 which means Funko Pops for the special will be under fans’ Christmas trees this December. While Funko announced their initial line of Pops for the special back in October, everyone's favorite vinyl figure maker has announced an Amazon Exclusive 5-pack featuring the entire main team of Guardians.
'The Most Beautiful Flower' Trailer: Esmeralda Soto Leads Charming Coming-Of-Age Series
Netflix has just released a trailer for an upcoming Spanish-language series called The Most Beautiful Flower (La Flor Más Bella). Starring Esmeralda Soto, the show follows the fashionable and fabulous Mich as she tries to navigate high school and its dizzying social expectations, family traditions, and love octagons (think love triangles taken to the next level.) With confidence, passion, and lots of self-love, Mich is determined to become the best version of herself, even if she doesn’t really know what she is doing.
'Cobra Kai': 10 Episodes That Left Everyone Diving for the Tissue Box
Cobra Kai may be known for being full of action-packed scenes full of karate fights, but sometimes, the Netflix drama will throw in some episodes that will leave you diving for the tissue box. The Karate Kid's badass moments may have outshone its sadder ones, but that's not always the case for its reboot series.
Linda Cardellini Loves That Velma Is Finally a Lesbian in New 'Scooby-Doo' Film
Scooby-Doo has been one of the most recognizable properties in pop culture for over 50 years. Recently the group of young mystery solvers made headlines for revealing that Velma was a lesbian in their new animated film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!. Now former Velma actress Linda Cardellini has commented on the updated character, and she has nothing but praise for the news.
Iconic Burlesque Darling Dita Von Teese Set for Documentary Chronicling Her Career
The iconic career of the revered Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese is set to be spotlighted in a new documentary currently in development with celebrated director Tiffany Bartok (Larger Than Life: The Kevyn Aucoin Story) on board to steer the project as director. This is according to an exclusive report from THR. A living legend as far as the profession of vedette and burlesque dancing is concerned, Von Teese is credited with helping re-popularize and modernize the ancient burlesque performance which held sway in Hollywood from the 19th to the early 20th century.
