Intraoperative floppy iris syndrome (IFIS) describes a floppiness of the iris (the colored part of the eye) and a smaller shape in the pupil (the black center of the eye) during cataract surgery. This weakening happens in some people using certain medications, including common medicines prescribed for benign prostate hyperplasia (an enlarged prostate). IFIS is not common but can cause complications, some of which can affect your vision after surgery.

1 DAY AGO