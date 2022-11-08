Read full article on original website
Past weather data shows we will have our last 70 degree day for months
One more warm day is on the way. In fact it will be a very warm day. Looking at past weather data, Thursday should be our last 70 degree day until next spring. Pretty much all of the southern half of Lower Michigan will hit at least 70 degrees Thursday. A high temperature of 70 degrees should be felt as far north as Traverse City and Alpena.
Dream home sits on Michigan’s Caribbean-turquoise Torch Lake on market for $3.7M
BELLAIRE, MI - Someone’s future dream home is sitting right on the lake known as Michigan’s little slice of the Caribbean. This home on Torch Lake is the MLive dream home of the week where we feature a property for sale every Wednesday. Located at 3778 Torch Lake...
These Circular Lakes Near Traverse City Are Actually Kettle Lakes
I came across a fascinating topic that was brought up in a group I belong to regarding things happening in and around Traverse City. Somebody brought up these lakes or ponds which are almost perfectly circular in shape. How could a pond become perfectly circular naturally?. Indeed there has to...
Northern Michigan Conservation Officer Given Top Award
Cpl. Mike Hearn, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer from Kalkaska County, was recognized as the 2021 Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year at Thursday’s Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting at the Lansing Community College West Campus in Lansing. The award is the highest state honor...
Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons
A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
Many Without Power Across Northern Michigan After Weekend Wind Storm
High winds caused thousands of power outages across northern Michigan this weekend. Consumers Energy says they restored services to nearly half of their customers impacted by the storm. “Consumers Energy crews made great strides, aided by calmer weather [Sunday], to turn the lights back on for nearly half of our...
76-year-old man sentenced for planting bombs at northern Michigan phone stores
BAY CITY, Mich. — The man who pleaded guilty to leaving explosives outside two northern Michigan smartphone stores in September 2021 has been sentenced to more than six years in prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan say 76-year-old John Douglas Allen of Whittemore,...
Shots fired in Alcona County; public asked to avoid area
ALCONA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Alcona County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area near Black River Road and Roe Road in Caledonia Township, after a complaint of shots fired. In a press release, the sheriff's office described this as an "ongoing critical incident." "We believe...
Discovery Center & Pier Breaks Ground On Dock Transformation Project
Discovery Center & Pier announced on Tuesday that work has officially begun to transform the former Traverse City Light & Power coal dock on West Grand Traverse Bay into a “fee-free, barrier-free park and hub for water-based activities.” A groundbreaking ceremony took place at the pier on Monday (pictured), formally kicking off what Discovery Center & Pier calls “Phase 1A” of a multi-phase process for revamping the site.
Charlevoix Man Sentenced to Jail for Taking Inappropriate Pictures
Michigan State Police says a Charlevoix man has been sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to taking pictures up a women’s skirt. In July 2019, the Michigan State Police Gaylord post was contacted by a woman who said a man was allegedly taking photos up her skirt while she was shopping for shoes in a Gaylord store. She said the man was standing uncomfortably close to her and that when he bent over she saw he had his phone in his hand with the camera app open.
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
‘They Deserve Better’ – Report Shows a Quarter of Michigan Veterans Are Struggling to Pay Bills
Veterans across the country were honored Friday, while many others in Michigan struggle to pay their bills. The United Way of Michigan put out a report from 2019 that shows more than a quarter of veterans in our state are below the ALICE Threshold. The Threshold looks at the minimum income level necessary for a family to survive. According to the United Way of Northwest Michigan, a family of four living in the region must make over $60,000 a year in order to survive. So the Executive Director of the United Way of Northwest Michigan, Seth Johnson, says the number of vets struggling could be even higher.
The Portal to Hell can be found on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
Nessel issues subpoenas to local tree company accused of overcharging clients
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent out subpoenas to a local tree company on suspicions it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. The state alleges Michigan’s Choice Tree Service overcharged clients for its services and went against promises that customers would not owe money for expenses that weren’t covered by insurance.
Inside the Race for the New 103rd District
Meredith St. Henry has been in Traverse City outside the Governmental Center Tuesday night, keeping us updated on the race to represent the newly drawn 103rd State House District. The newly drawn district is made up of Leelanau County along with parts of Grand Traverse and Benzie counties. Republican State...
Local Voters React to the Passing of Abortion Proposal
Voters decided the fate of three statewide proposals, and while all three of them passed, the one many had their eye on was Proposal Three. State Proposal Three aims to protect abortion access in Michigan as it was under Roe vs. Wade. It received the most signatures of any petition in the state to get on the ballot, and in Grand Traverse County, 57% of voters voted yes.
