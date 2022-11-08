ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

radioresultsnetwork.com

Northern Michigan Conservation Officer Given Top Award

Cpl. Mike Hearn, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer from Kalkaska County, was recognized as the 2021 Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year at Thursday’s Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting at the Lansing Community College West Campus in Lansing. The award is the highest state honor...
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons

A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
HARRISON, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Shots fired in Alcona County; public asked to avoid area

ALCONA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Alcona County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area near Black River Road and Roe Road in Caledonia Township, after a complaint of shots fired. In a press release, the sheriff's office described this as an "ongoing critical incident." "We believe...
ALCONA COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Discovery Center & Pier Breaks Ground On Dock Transformation Project

Discovery Center & Pier announced on Tuesday that work has officially begun to transform the former Traverse City Light & Power coal dock on West Grand Traverse Bay into a “fee-free, barrier-free park and hub for water-based activities.” A groundbreaking ceremony took place at the pier on Monday (pictured), formally kicking off what Discovery Center & Pier calls “Phase 1A” of a multi-phase process for revamping the site.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Charlevoix Man Sentenced to Jail for Taking Inappropriate Pictures

Michigan State Police says a Charlevoix man has been sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to taking pictures up a women’s skirt. In July 2019, the Michigan State Police Gaylord post was contacted by a woman who said a man was allegedly taking photos up her skirt while she was shopping for shoes in a Gaylord store. She said the man was standing uncomfortably close to her and that when he bent over she saw he had his phone in his hand with the camera app open.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
9&10 News

‘They Deserve Better’ – Report Shows a Quarter of Michigan Veterans Are Struggling to Pay Bills

Veterans across the country were honored Friday, while many others in Michigan struggle to pay their bills. The United Way of Michigan put out a report from 2019 that shows more than a quarter of veterans in our state are below the ALICE Threshold. The Threshold looks at the minimum income level necessary for a family to survive. According to the United Way of Northwest Michigan, a family of four living in the region must make over $60,000 a year in order to survive. So the Executive Director of the United Way of Northwest Michigan, Seth Johnson, says the number of vets struggling could be even higher.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Nessel issues subpoenas to local tree company accused of overcharging clients

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent out subpoenas to a local tree company on suspicions it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. The state alleges Michigan’s Choice Tree Service overcharged clients for its services and went against promises that customers would not owe money for expenses that weren’t covered by insurance.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Inside the Race for the New 103rd District

Meredith St. Henry has been in Traverse City outside the Governmental Center Tuesday night, keeping us updated on the race to represent the newly drawn 103rd State House District. The newly drawn district is made up of Leelanau County along with parts of Grand Traverse and Benzie counties. Republican State...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Local Voters React to the Passing of Abortion Proposal

Voters decided the fate of three statewide proposals, and while all three of them passed, the one many had their eye on was Proposal Three. State Proposal Three aims to protect abortion access in Michigan as it was under Roe vs. Wade. It received the most signatures of any petition in the state to get on the ballot, and in Grand Traverse County, 57% of voters voted yes.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

