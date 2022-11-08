Read full article on original website
Strategist: Hochul has a "mandate" to fix crime problem after embarrassing loss for Dems
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York state, typically a stronghold for the Democratic Party, found itself on unsteady ground November 8th losing four House Congressional seats to Republicans. Perhaps the most embarrassing loss for New York Democrats in the Midterm Election, the defeat of House Democratic Chairman, Congressman Sean...
Democratic Governor's Association pleased with Investment in Hochul Campaign
The Democratic Governor's Association tells CBS 6 news they are pleased with the funds spent to ensure Governor Kathy Hochul's victory Tuesday night. DGA Representative David Turner says that relying on polls was insufficient as the Association poured 1.7 million dollars into Tuesday's race. This cycle, Turner says, the Association...
Judge blocks NY cannabis regulators from issuing retail licenses in several regions
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — New York State cannabis regulators are currently not allowed to issue Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) in several regions of the state. This comes after the company, Variscite NY One, INC, filed a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s CUARD licensing criteria requiring that applicants...
NY voters pass $4.2B Environmental Bond Act: What to know
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Election results are showing New York voters support the Environmental Bond Act, the only statewide proposition this year. Currently, 67 percent of those casting their ballots approved of the $4.2 billion in state borrowing to pay for major “green” projects. Formally known as...
What impact will election results have on the economy?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Polls showed the economy was a top concern for many voters in Monday's midterm elections. It was a platform many Republicans ran on, some of whom accused Democrats of causing inflation. “I am optimistic that the inflation rate is going to go down. Is it...
Pittsfield visited by Massachusetts first female and openly gay Governor-elect
Less than 48 hours after being elected as Massachusetts first female governor and the first openly gay woman to be elected governor in American history, Maura Healey was in Pittsfield this afternoon. Ensuring the residents of her state plans to be a governor for everyone in every corner of the...
NY's Mid-Year Financial Plan has been released after October due date
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York's Mid-Year Financial Plan update was due by Oct. 30. Its public release is required by law. But the deadline passed and the report wasn't released until Nov. 11. When that report didn't show up, researchers and analysts were quick to put the governor...
Health care providers advise New Yorkers to get COVID booster, flu shot
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Health care providers are advising people to get their COVID booster shots now before the holiday starts. With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching bringing loved ones together, health officials are worried about a potential surge of respiratory illnesses. And Rensselaer County Public Health Director Mary...
