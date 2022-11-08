ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRGB

Strategist: Hochul has a "mandate" to fix crime problem after embarrassing loss for Dems

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York state, typically a stronghold for the Democratic Party, found itself on unsteady ground November 8th losing four House Congressional seats to Republicans. Perhaps the most embarrassing loss for New York Democrats in the Midterm Election, the defeat of House Democratic Chairman, Congressman Sean...
WRGB

Democratic Governor's Association pleased with Investment in Hochul Campaign

The Democratic Governor's Association tells CBS 6 news they are pleased with the funds spent to ensure Governor Kathy Hochul's victory Tuesday night. DGA Representative David Turner says that relying on polls was insufficient as the Association poured 1.7 million dollars into Tuesday's race. This cycle, Turner says, the Association...
NEW YORK STATE
WRGB

NY voters pass $4.2B Environmental Bond Act: What to know

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Election results are showing New York voters support the Environmental Bond Act, the only statewide proposition this year. Currently, 67 percent of those casting their ballots approved of the $4.2 billion in state borrowing to pay for major “green” projects. Formally known as...
WRGB

What impact will election results have on the economy?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Polls showed the economy was a top concern for many voters in Monday's midterm elections. It was a platform many Republicans ran on, some of whom accused Democrats of causing inflation. “I am optimistic that the inflation rate is going to go down. Is it...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WRGB

NY's Mid-Year Financial Plan has been released after October due date

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York's Mid-Year Financial Plan update was due by Oct. 30. Its public release is required by law. But the deadline passed and the report wasn't released until Nov. 11. When that report didn't show up, researchers and analysts were quick to put the governor...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Health care providers advise New Yorkers to get COVID booster, flu shot

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Health care providers are advising people to get their COVID booster shots now before the holiday starts. With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching bringing loved ones together, health officials are worried about a potential surge of respiratory illnesses. And Rensselaer County Public Health Director Mary...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY

