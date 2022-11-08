Shotgun Wedding. Following News that Binance will Acquire FTX, Representative Patrick McHenry Says Congressional Action Needed

Read full article on original website
Securities Commission of The Bahamas Takes Action to Freeze Assets of FTX, Related Parties
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (the Commission) took action “to freeze assets of FTX Digital Markets and related parties.” The Commission also “suspended the registration and applied to the Supreme Court of The Bahamas for the appointment of a provisional liquidator of FTX Digital Markets Ltd. (FDM). Mr. Brian Simms, K.C. (Lennox Paton Counsel and Attorney-at Law) was appointed as provisional liquidator.”
Collateral Damage: FTX Written Down to Zero, Needs $8 Billion to Fill Funding Gap, Meanwhile Sam Bankman-Fried Apologizes for Spectacular Debacle
Some observers believe that the potential collapse of FTX will be the death knell of crypto markets. The lack of regulation, a failure of management, and the destruction of investor trust have impacted the entire crypto industry. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, once the darling of regulators and investors alike, has fallen far short of expectations, dragging down platforms that may be operating in a more prudent manner.
Blockchain Intelligence Firm TRM Raises $70M Led by Thoma Bravo
TRM Labs, a blockchain intelligence company, has announced a $70 million expansion to the company’s Series B funding round, “bringing the raise to $130 million in total.”. The investment round was “led by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, with participation from Goldman Sachs and previous TRM...
Blockchain Association Files Amicus Brief in SEC Lawsuit Against Ripple
Blockchain Association announced that it has filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple. This case, which is just one in a long line of SEC efforts to regulate by enforcement, highlights the SEC’s efforts “to cement and legitimize its overly broad interpretation of the Howey test.”
Crypto Calamity: Comments on FTX Disaster – “FTX has irrevocably changed the crypto ecosystem”
Perspective on the FTX disaster has been filtering in as more details surface. Below are several recently received observations from various industry insiders. Alex Adelman, CEO & Co-founder of Lolli – a Bitcoin rewards app, says the implosion of FTX has “irrevocably changed the crypto ecosystem and the communities in it.”
Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Monetary Authority of Singapore Experiment with CBDCs for Wholesale Payments
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, New York Innovation Center (NYIC), and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) have announced a partnership aimed at experimenting with Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) to improve the efficiency of cross border wholesale payments using multiple currencies. The initiative is part of Singapore’s Project Cedar Phase II x Ubin+, using wholesale Central Bank Digital Currencies (wCBDCs).
