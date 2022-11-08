Read full article on original website
1 injured, dozens of gallons of fuel spilled after crash involving semi on I-70 in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a semi on I-70 westbound in Clark County Friday morning. Crews were called to respond to the crash on I-70 westbound between state Route 4 and 68 at around 8 a.m. Initial reports indicate a...
wktn.com
Union County Man Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three crashes that occurred on Nov. 9 on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Township. The first crash occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m., when a Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Jordan April,...
OSHP: 1 killed in crash involving semi on I-70 near Buckeye Lake
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash involving a semitrailer and a car in Licking County Thursday night. The crash happened on Interstate 70 near Buckeye Lake just before midnight. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at 11:53 p.m., according to the Ohio...
Ohio man killed in Gallia County crash
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Gregory Martin, of Gallipolis, was killed in a car crash on SR 141 near milepost 2 in Gallia County on Nov. 11 at 12:21 a.m. OSHP says the road was closed for about […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One transported by helicopter following serious crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to a serious crash along Route 23 in Pickaway County. The two-car crash happened this afternoon around 2 p.m. in the area of Route 23 and Tarlton Road. First reports said that one person was taken by helicopter to a Columbus trauma...
WCPO
'One of the biggest forest fires I've been on': Adams County brush fire burns more than 120 acres
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Officials in Adams County are hoping for some rain to get one of their largest brush fires in nearly 40 years under control. More than 120 acres have burned so far close to Route 52 near the Ohio River. Crews have been working on containing...
iheart.com
Western Avenue Lane Closure Set for NEXT Weekend in Chillicothe
A correction on an upcoming lane reduction of Western Avenue in Chillicothe for utility work: We mistakenly reported that would take place tomorrow, November 12th, but that is actually set for November 19th. The closure Saturday NEXT week, from about 8am to 4pm, will close the westbound lane of Western...
WSAZ
Man dies in overnight crash
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Troopers with the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash. It happened just before 12:30 Friday morning on State Route 141 near mile post 2. Troopers say Gregory C. Martin, 24, of Gallipolis died in the crash. According to...
Dash cam video shows trooper arrive at on scene as deadly crash occurs on I-70
CLARK COUNTY — A 21-year-old Union County man is dead after three crashes early Wednesday on I-70 eastbound near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Twp. News Center 7 obtained new dash camera video through a public records request. The video shows an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper approaching the scene and seeing the third and deadly crash.
Body Found On Major Ohio Highway Was There For Hours
Police received a call five hours after the incident occurred.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Missing Chillicothe teen found safe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A missing Ross County teen was found safe yesterday evening. According to local law enforcement officials, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the area of Old Eastern Avenue for a missing teen. Reports say officers spoke with the girl’s...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Sunday Sales of Alcohol Were Approved During Election for Some Locations
Circleville – Five Sunday sales options were voted on all in the area of Circleville Downtown yesterday all were approved. Not everyone from Pickaway County voted on these Sunday sales, just the districts the locations were in. The options will give five locations the ability to sell alcohol on...
WSAZ
Brush fires in Lawrence County, Ohio investigated as suspicious; 2 arrests made
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reports it has arrested two people in connection with the wildland fire in Lawrence County, Ohio. The agency said a Natural Resources Officer responded to suspicious activity along state Route 73 just before 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6. The officer was able to identify two possible suspects responsible for the fire and made the arrests.
sciotopost.com
Ashville – One Person was Critically Injured at Farm Company in Pickaway County
Pickaway – One man was critically injured today when he was caught between two containers that may have contained soybeans around 1 pm on Tuesday. According to early reports, emergency crews were called to the scene of the Delong Company located on Ashville Pike just North of Ashville, when workers reported that the man was crushed and was not responding. When crews arrived on the scene they requested air support, but later waved it off and transported the man to a critical care hospital.
Columbus police investigating dead person found in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Hilltop neighborhood. Columbus police were on scene in the 300 block of Nashoba Street on Thursday morning after receiving a complaint. No further information was immediately available.
Police: Person found dead on I-71 in south Columbus was struck multiple times
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has released some new information after a body was found on Interstate 71 on the city’s south side Wednesday morning. A call came in at 11:03 a.m. for a reported possible person down on the side of the road on the southbound side near Frank Road. The person was pronounced dead at 11:11 a.m.
Man shot while driving in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting while driving in the Hilltop neighborhood on Thursday. Authorities responded to S. Brinker Ave. and W. Mound St. around 11 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
City of Chillicothe announces temporary lane closure
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The City of Chillicothe announced an upcoming lane closure along Western Avenue. According to Utilities Director Brad Long, Western Avenue will be reduced to one lane from West Water Street to Plum Street starting November 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The westbound lane will...
Woman bit, punched Columbus police officer, records say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is facing charges after police say she bit and punched an officer. About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a woman who was banging her head on a vehicle and threatening to fight neighbors who were attempting to help her. When officers arrived, the woman, […]
