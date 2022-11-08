ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wktn.com

Union County Man Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three crashes that occurred on Nov. 9 on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Township. The first crash occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m., when a Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Jordan April,...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man killed in Gallia County crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Gregory Martin, of Gallipolis, was killed in a car crash on SR 141 near milepost 2 in Gallia County on Nov. 11 at 12:21 a.m. OSHP says the road was closed for about […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Western Avenue Lane Closure Set for NEXT Weekend in Chillicothe

A correction on an upcoming lane reduction of Western Avenue in Chillicothe for utility work: We mistakenly reported that would take place tomorrow, November 12th, but that is actually set for November 19th. The closure Saturday NEXT week, from about 8am to 4pm, will close the westbound lane of Western...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Man dies in overnight crash

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Troopers with the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash. It happened just before 12:30 Friday morning on State Route 141 near mile post 2. Troopers say Gregory C. Martin, 24, of Gallipolis died in the crash. According to...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Missing Chillicothe teen found safe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A missing Ross County teen was found safe yesterday evening. According to local law enforcement officials, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the area of Old Eastern Avenue for a missing teen. Reports say officers spoke with the girl’s...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Brush fires in Lawrence County, Ohio investigated as suspicious; 2 arrests made

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reports it has arrested two people in connection with the wildland fire in Lawrence County, Ohio. The agency said a Natural Resources Officer responded to suspicious activity along state Route 73 just before 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6. The officer was able to identify two possible suspects responsible for the fire and made the arrests.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ashville – One Person was Critically Injured at Farm Company in Pickaway County

Pickaway – One man was critically injured today when he was caught between two containers that may have contained soybeans around 1 pm on Tuesday. According to early reports, emergency crews were called to the scene of the Delong Company located on Ashville Pike just North of Ashville, when workers reported that the man was crushed and was not responding. When crews arrived on the scene they requested air support, but later waved it off and transported the man to a critical care hospital.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot while driving in Hilltop neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting while driving in the Hilltop neighborhood on Thursday. Authorities responded to S. Brinker Ave. and W. Mound St. around 11 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

City of Chillicothe announces temporary lane closure

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The City of Chillicothe announced an upcoming lane closure along Western Avenue. According to Utilities Director Brad Long, Western Avenue will be reduced to one lane from West Water Street to Plum Street starting November 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The westbound lane will...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman bit, punched Columbus police officer, records say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is facing charges after police say she bit and punched an officer. About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a woman who was banging her head on a vehicle and threatening to fight neighbors who were attempting to help her. When officers arrived, the woman, […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy