Enola Homes 2 just rocketed to No. 1 on Netflix — stream it or skip it?

The game is afoot once more and Enola Homes 2 is winning it. The sequel to the 2020 movie has soared to the No. 1 spot on the Netflix Top 10 film list after recently premiering on Nov. 4.

The first Enola Holmes film was a huge hit for Netflix, with 76 million households tuning into the mystery in the first four weeks of release. It also received critical acclaim, earning a 91% Rotten Tomatoes rating .

The sequel brings back Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown as the titular character, who is the younger sister of famous detective Sherlock Holmes. She embarks on a brand-new case involving young women of her own age.

Enola Holmes 2 looks like it'll be just as much of a success as its predecessor, already vaulting to the No. 1 spot on Netflix and nabbing a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It will almost certainly rank on our list of the best Netflix movies .

What is Enola Holmes 2 about?

The Enola Holmes movie franchise is based on the book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer. Unlike the first film, however, Enola Holmes 2 does not adapt one of the novels. Instead, it's a completely original story set in that universe.

The sequel picks up directly from the events of the first film. Enola has set up her own detective agency, but is struggling to get clients. She's approached by a girl named Bessie (Serrana Su-Ling Bliss), who works at the matchstick factory. Her elder sister, Sarah Chapman (Hannah Dodd) has gone missing.

Enola eagerly takes on the case, following clues to a dance hall, a flat in Whitechapel and a ball (her first). There, she runs again into Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) and the chemistry between them is still sizzling.

Meanwhile, her brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill) is working on his own case involving blackmail against government officials.

The investigation leads Enola into quite a bit of danger, which requires intervention by her brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and other friends. As she gets closer to the truth, Enola and Sherlock realize their cases are connected — and the perpetrator is as smart as they are.

Enola Holmes 2 reviews: What critics are saying

Enola Holmes 2 reviews are very positive, resulting in a 92% rating. The critical consensus reads, "Building on its predecessor with boisterously entertaining flair, Enola Holmes 2 solves the mystery of how to make a satisfying sequel -- and makes it look positively elementary."

CNN's Brian Lowry calls it "a very polished sequel – one that makes the whole thing look elementary, and a whole lot of fun."

Noel Murray of the Los Angeles Times writes, "The pairing of actor and role here is just about perfect, and as much a star-making turn for Brown as her breakout performance in Stranger Things."

(Image credit: Alex Bailey/Netflix)

Vulture's Bilge Ebiri says, "One might say that this new film attempts to be something closer to a standard-issue mystery, with its ornate story line, ambitious action scenes, and historically resonant milieu. But in the end, it still thrives or dies on its teenage star’s charm. It mostly thrives, even if the luster is a bit off this time around."

Beandrea July of the New York Times lauds the star, writing, "Millie Bobby Brown delivers an understated, playful performance."

Neil Minow at RogerEbert.com hails it as a "cheeky, breezy sequel that's better than the original. The character has a better sense of who she is, and the movie spends less time on explaining, more time on action. The mystery at its center is inspired by a real-life event that is genuinely inspiring."

Outlook: Should you stream Enola Holmes 2?

I watched Enola Holmes 2 over its opening weekend and it was as delightful, clever and absorbing as the first film (which has returned to the Netflix Top 10 list).

The sequel takes the franchise to another level by basing the plot on the real-life 1888 matchgirls' strike and the life of labour activist Sarah Chapman. It's rousing to see working-class women band together (even if they are aided by the wealthier Holmes' siblings and Tewkesbury).

As many of the reviews note, a lot of the charm of Enola Holmes 2 comes from the magnetic performance of Brown. She has more than proven she can move beyond the Upside Down into other stories.

Even with a runtime of 129 minutes (a little over two hours), this movie really flies by. The combination of sleuth work, banter, action and romance makes Enola Holmes a treat to watch. A third movie is simply elementary, my dear readers.

