As midterm results continue to come in, here's the balance of power status in the House and Senate
Two days after the final polls closed on Election Night, control of Congress is still yet to be determined. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
The men and women of Georgia voted for Herschel Walker in almost equal numbers to that of his squeaky-clean Democratic opponent.
