Door County Pulse
Unwrap the Season in Sturgeon Bay at Christmas by the Bay
Ring in the holiday season with Destination Sturgeon Bay during the 2022 Unwrapping Sturgeon Bay and Christmas by the Bay weekend Nov. 18-20. Start by packing up your family and friends to join in the third Unwrapping Sturgeon Bay community car parade, beginning at Sawyer Park on Nov. 18. Cars line up between 5 pm and 5:45 pm, and the parade will start at 6 pm. Get festive, and take your furry friends because Destination Sturgeon Bay will be handing out pup treats.
Door County Pulse
Thanksgiving Meal Served Nov. 24
The Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church will host the 43rd Sturgeon Bay Area Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 24, 4:30 pm. All those who would like to gather to share a meal are invited to enjoy a delicious, home-cooked turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Those who prefer to dine at home may reserve a take-out meal, and meal delivery is also available.
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Gato
Gato is a handsome, 7-year-old cat who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This senior boy enjoys relaxing in the sun and would do best in a home with children older than 5. Like all cats at WHS, Gato (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51390459) has been neutered,...
Fox11online.com
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 57 back open after authorities clear crash in Sister Bay
SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 57 at Canterbury Lane in Door County. According to WisDOT, the crash is already taken care of, and all lanes are back open at this time. There still is...
Door County Pulse
Bay Marine Weathers a Year of Tests
Bay Marine survived a Chicago fire and a Florida hurricane this year to remain a regional leader and a national contender in boat and yacht sales and service. Mark Felhofer took over his father’s business in 2000 and along with his brother, Matt, transformed it from a roadside sales lot into a full-service yacht and boat sales and service business with marinas on Lake Michigan in both Sturgeon Bay and Chicago as well as in Fort Myers, Florida.
doorcountydailynews.com
Pedestrian hit by car in parking lot
Making sure you check your mirrors when backing out is the lesson learned from a potentially scary situation in a Sturgeon Bay parking lot. According to a Sturgeon Bay Police Department report, Trudy Cox of Sister Bay was walking through the parking lot at Walgreens in Sturgeon Bay at around 12:40 p.m. when she was backed into by a vehicle and eventually pinned between another. Barbara Ann Buckingham of Egg Harbor stopped backing up when she heard Cox pounding on her back window. Buckingham told the responding officer she was distracted by her handicapped parking tag. Cox was not transported to a hospital to have her possible injuries treated, and neither person received a citation.
Door County Pulse
Afterlife Discussion Group
If you have questions or concerns about death and the afterlife, consider joining an open discussion group hosted by Steve Freier on Nov. 17, 1-2:30 pm, at the ADRC of Door County, 916 N. 14th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. All beliefs are welcomed and respected, and discussions are always informative and entertaining.
Door County Pulse
Door County Then and Now: A Trove of Photos Portray the Evolution of the Peninsula
Historical photos by Bill Tishler; contemporary photos by Rachel Lukas. In October of 1974, Prof. William Tishler received a grant from the fledgling Wisconsin Sea Grant program to fund a photography project meant to document the changes that were occurring on the Lake Michigan shoreline. Tishler was serving on the faculty of the Landscape Architecture Department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and enlisted two of his students in the project.
Door County Pulse
DuCharme Signs Books at Maritime Museum
Join award-winning local author Judy DuCharme for a book signing Nov. 12, 10 am – 12 pm, at the Door County Maritime Museum, 120 N. Madison Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. DuCharme writes children’s, young-adult, sports, historical and suspense books. Children’s author Pamela Cameron will also be in attendance.
Door County Pulse
Maritime Museum Volunteer of the Year
Al Curtis was recognized as Volunteer of the Year during the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual meeting in October. He especially loves working with the tug John Purves by leading tours and providing cleaning and maintenance assistance.
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
Door County Pulse
UUFDC Has Donated $40,000-Plus to Local Nonprofits
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Door County’s (UUFDC) 25th-anniversary fundraiser has raised more than $40,000 for various local nonprofits in total, and funds raised for the Door County Housing Partnership closed out the fellowship’s community-support initiative with a $9,000 donation. “There is no doubt that we are a...
Door County Pulse
$27,000 Awarded at October Giving Circle
During their October giving event, the members of 100+ Women Who Care (100+WWC) of Door County awarded funds to three local nonprofits. In four years, the giving circle has grown to 375 giver members and has awarded more than $360,000 to 44 Door County nonprofit organizations. Door County Secret Santa,...
Door County Pulse
First Female Pastor Arrives at Hope United Church of Christ
Carol Reynolds worked in book publishing for two decades, and every few years during these two decades, she would experience a kind of existential crisis, feeling as though she was supposed to be in a role that helped people more directly. “It feels like nothing I do matters,” she recalled...
Door County Pulse
Discussing Death
Steve Freier creates a safe environment for exploring a typically taboo topic. Death has always intrigued Steve Freier, but his unusual interest intensified in 2000, when he was diagnosed with stage-four chronic lymphocytic leukemia. He recovered with little intervention, but in 2019, he lost his wife to breast cancer two weeks after she was diagnosed.
Door County Pulse
Gonzales Opens New Wellness Space
Join Jodi Rose Gonzales – a local artist, art therapist, yoga teacher and author – for the grand opening of Enclave, her new community, event, retreat and self-care space that showcases her artwork and, she hopes, will transport visitors. Programs at Enclave will offer a fun fusion of...
Door County Pulse
Music at Christkindlmarkt
The Sister Bay Historical Society will host its second Christkindlmarkt Door County Nov. 25-27, Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11 at the Corner of the Past Museum. The festive weekend events will showcase artisans selling handcrafted, locally made goods, as well as food vendors selling German and Nordic fare and drinks, including hot mulled red wine, known as Glühwein in Germany and Austria, and Glögg in Sweden.
Door County Pulse
Book Recommendation: ‘Farmhouse’ by Sophie Blackall
Recommended by BETH LOKKEN, Youth Services Librarian, Door County Library. If you’re looking for a beautifully illustrated, thoughtful picture book, you can’t go wrong with anything by Sophie Blackall, who has twice earned the Caldecott Medal, which is bestowed on the best picture book of the year. Her...
Door County Pulse
Checking Carbon-Monoxide Detectors
As temperatures drop, Door County Public Health reminds residents to take action to prevent carbon-monoxide poisoning by putting new batteries in carbon-monoxide detectors. “We tend to see more carbon-monoxide poisonings in the cooler months,” said Eric Krawczyk, health officer for Door County Public Health. “Now is the time for Door County residents to make sure their heating sources and carbon-monoxide detectors are in good working order.”
