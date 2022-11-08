ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

abc12.com

Justice for murdered Family Dollar security guard; family begins to heal

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Following guilty verdicts for three defendants charged in the May 2020 shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard, his family is hoping justice will help them start the healing process. Calvin "Duper" Munerlyn was shot in the head on May 1, 2020, while working at...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

3 suspects found guilty of murder in 2020 Family Dollar security guard shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - All three suspects accused in the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in Flint were convicted on Thursday. A Genesee County jury returned guilty verdicts against 47-year-old Larry Teague, 47-year-old Sharmel Teague and 25-year-old Ramonyea Bishop after about two days of deliberations. The three...
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Trio Found Guilty in Family Dollar Murder

Three suspects in a 2020 murder case at a Flint Family Dollar have been found guilty. Calvin Munerlyn was a security guard at the store and got into an altercation with Sharmel Teague after asking her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was shot and killed by Ramonyea Bishop following the fight.
The Flint Journal

Jury finds Flint man guilty of shooting, killing teen over gas money

FLINT, MI – A Genesee County jury has convicted a Flint man in the shooting death of 19-year-old Martina Marlo Martinez in July 2020. Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd on Thursday, Nov. 10, was found guilty on all counts, including first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of felony firearm.
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac man accused of killing daughter’s sometime boyfriend, Lanard Curtaindoll, makes deal

A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. At a hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, 53-year-old Kenneth Hawkins pleaded no contest to manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
PONTIAC, MI
The Flint Journal

Armed woman fatally shot by Michigan police during struggle

DETROIT – An armed woman was shot and killed during a struggle with Detroit police officers Thursday evening, Nov. 10, authorities said. Officers responded to a 911 call around 6 p.m. on Meyers Road near Midland Street, WXYZ Detroit reports. The caller said the woman was having a mental health crisis and was armed with a gun and knives. Police believe she assaulted her son, her mother and a child.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Jury convicts Flint man of starving and torturing dogs

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man faces up to four years in prison after a jury found him guilty of three animal cruelty charges. A Genesee County jury found 55-year-old Anthony Dewayne Polite guilty on one count of animal cruelty and two counts of killing or torturing an animal.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Jury convicts Flint man of animal abuse

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Anthony Dewayne Polite, 55, has been found guilty of starving a dog to death, as well as torture and cruelty toward other dogs in his care. He was convicted of one count of cruelty to animals involving 4-10 animals, which is a two-year felony, and two counts of killing/torturing an animal, which is a four-year felony.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 men will stand trial on murder charges in death of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy

DETROIT – A judge has determined that there is enough evidence to send four men to trial in the death of an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy. Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2021, in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to prosecutors.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Protesters rally outside court hearing for accused animal abuser in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Earlier this month, an innocent dog was brutally murdered by an enraged neighbor. Protesters took action and rallied for justice before Terry Louise Key II appeared in court for a hearing on Thursday. Key was filmed on the victim's Ring camera attacking Coco on Oct. 26...
FLINT, MI

