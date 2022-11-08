Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc12.com
Justice for murdered Family Dollar security guard; family begins to heal
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Following guilty verdicts for three defendants charged in the May 2020 shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard, his family is hoping justice will help them start the healing process. Calvin "Duper" Munerlyn was shot in the head on May 1, 2020, while working at...
abc12.com
3 suspects found guilty of murder in 2020 Family Dollar security guard shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - All three suspects accused in the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in Flint were convicted on Thursday. A Genesee County jury returned guilty verdicts against 47-year-old Larry Teague, 47-year-old Sharmel Teague and 25-year-old Ramonyea Bishop after about two days of deliberations. The three...
kisswtlz.com
Trio Found Guilty in Family Dollar Murder
Three suspects in a 2020 murder case at a Flint Family Dollar have been found guilty. Calvin Munerlyn was a security guard at the store and got into an altercation with Sharmel Teague after asking her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was shot and killed by Ramonyea Bishop following the fight.
Jury finds Flint man guilty of shooting, killing teen over gas money
FLINT, MI – A Genesee County jury has convicted a Flint man in the shooting death of 19-year-old Martina Marlo Martinez in July 2020. Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd on Thursday, Nov. 10, was found guilty on all counts, including first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of felony firearm.
abc12.com
Three defendants found guilty on all charges in murder of Family Dollar security guard
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three defendants charged in the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard have been found guilty on all charges. Sharmel Teague, Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop were all found guilty of first degree premeditated murder and felony firearm. According to prosecutors, Sharmel Teague got into...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac man accused of killing daughter’s sometime boyfriend, Lanard Curtaindoll, makes deal
A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. At a hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, 53-year-old Kenneth Hawkins pleaded no contest to manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
Armed woman fatally shot by Michigan police during struggle
DETROIT – An armed woman was shot and killed during a struggle with Detroit police officers Thursday evening, Nov. 10, authorities said. Officers responded to a 911 call around 6 p.m. on Meyers Road near Midland Street, WXYZ Detroit reports. The caller said the woman was having a mental health crisis and was armed with a gun and knives. Police believe she assaulted her son, her mother and a child.
Detroit police shoot, kill woman experiencing apparent mental health crisis
A woman who was apparently suffering a mental health crisis has been shot and killed by Detroit police Thursday evening on the city’s west side.
Daily Beast
Dad of Black Boys Left by White Firefighters Says Cops Took His Blood
The father of two Black boys who died after being missed by white firefighters in Flint, Michigan, this spring told The Daily Beast that he was held by police for several hours and had his blood drawn by cops while his sons fought for their lives. “I was going crazy...
3 people charged for shooting 2 dogs in Lansing
On Aug. 4, 2022, Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) says it was sent out to the Boys and Girls Club on the 4300 block of Pleasant Grove Rd. in Lansing.
abc12.com
Jury convicts Flint man of starving and torturing dogs
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man faces up to four years in prison after a jury found him guilty of three animal cruelty charges. A Genesee County jury found 55-year-old Anthony Dewayne Polite guilty on one count of animal cruelty and two counts of killing or torturing an animal.
WNEM
Jury convicts Flint man of animal abuse
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Anthony Dewayne Polite, 55, has been found guilty of starving a dog to death, as well as torture and cruelty toward other dogs in his care. He was convicted of one count of cruelty to animals involving 4-10 animals, which is a two-year felony, and two counts of killing/torturing an animal, which is a four-year felony.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 men will stand trial on murder charges in death of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy
DETROIT – A judge has determined that there is enough evidence to send four men to trial in the death of an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy. Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2021, in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to prosecutors.
WILX-TV
Lansing Township police identify person of interest in dumped body investigation
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police have identified 43-year-old Jeremy Barber as a person of interest in the suspicious death of Randolph Lee Putmon. Both men are from Lansing. Background: Check your cameras: Lansing Township police investigating after body dumped. Police said Putmon’s body was found Monday morning by a...
abc12.com
Protesters rally outside court hearing for accused animal abuser in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Earlier this month, an innocent dog was brutally murdered by an enraged neighbor. Protesters took action and rallied for justice before Terry Louise Key II appeared in court for a hearing on Thursday. Key was filmed on the victim's Ring camera attacking Coco on Oct. 26...
Trial begins for man accused of killing Saginaw mother, daughter in 2020 shooting
SAGINAW, MI — Going on three years since a mother and daughter were shot to death inside their Saginaw home, the man prosecutors say committed the double-homicide is finally facing a jury. With jurors seated the prior afternoon, testimony in the trial of 57-year-old Jerome R. Rogers began Wednesday,...
‘Why you do that, man?’ widower asks Saginaw man on trial in 2020 killings of wife, daughter
SAGINAW, MI — Wiping tears from his eyes, a Saginaw man recalled the night he lost his wife of five decades and his adult daughter in one night. Gun violence claimed them both during what began as a small gathering of family in an East Side home nearly three years ago.
Saginaw women testify they saw husband, father shot dead during Father’s Day block party
SAGINAW, MI — To commemorate Father’s Day, a Saginaw family participated in a block party near their South Side home. What should have been a celebration on a summer afternoon ended up marred in gunfire and bloodshed, with 43-year-old father of four Monte E. Wilson mortally wounded. Wilson’s...
FBI targets violent carjackers, issues tougher sentences
Hundreds of carjacking incidents across metro Detroit are the focus of a task force made up of FBI, Detroit police and U.S. Attorneys.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County high schooler gets 5-year felony after principal found loaded gun in backpack
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Macomb County high school student has been charged with a five-year felony after the principal looked in his backpack and found a loaded gun that had been stolen out of Bloomfield Township. The discovery was made Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Roseville High School. Police said...
Comments / 3