Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Door County Pulse
Door County Then and Now: A Trove of Photos Portray the Evolution of the Peninsula
Historical photos by Bill Tishler; contemporary photos by Rachel Lukas. In October of 1974, Prof. William Tishler received a grant from the fledgling Wisconsin Sea Grant program to fund a photography project meant to document the changes that were occurring on the Lake Michigan shoreline. Tishler was serving on the faculty of the Landscape Architecture Department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and enlisted two of his students in the project.
Door County Pulse
Trail Run Winners
Sturgeon Bay residents (from left) Siri and Prisca Fittshur and Chelsea Littman participated in the Stump Farm Trail Races at the Reforestation Camp in Suamico. All three took first place in their age groups.
Door County Pulse
DuCharme Signs Books at Maritime Museum
Join award-winning local author Judy DuCharme for a book signing Nov. 12, 10 am – 12 pm, at the Door County Maritime Museum, 120 N. Madison Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. DuCharme writes children’s, young-adult, sports, historical and suspense books. Children’s author Pamela Cameron will also be in attendance.
Door County Pulse
Discussing Death
Steve Freier creates a safe environment for exploring a typically taboo topic. Death has always intrigued Steve Freier, but his unusual interest intensified in 2000, when he was diagnosed with stage-four chronic lymphocytic leukemia. He recovered with little intervention, but in 2019, he lost his wife to breast cancer two weeks after she was diagnosed.
Door County Pulse
Afterlife Discussion Group
If you have questions or concerns about death and the afterlife, consider joining an open discussion group hosted by Steve Freier on Nov. 17, 1-2:30 pm, at the ADRC of Door County, 916 N. 14th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. All beliefs are welcomed and respected, and discussions are always informative and entertaining.
Door County Pulse
Book Recommendation: ‘Farmhouse’ by Sophie Blackall
Recommended by BETH LOKKEN, Youth Services Librarian, Door County Library. If you’re looking for a beautifully illustrated, thoughtful picture book, you can’t go wrong with anything by Sophie Blackall, who has twice earned the Caldecott Medal, which is bestowed on the best picture book of the year. Her...
cw14online.com
Kimberly, West De Pere and Shiocton advance to state title games
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Kimberly, West De Pere and Shiocton won Level 4 games Friday, qualifying each for a state championship game next week at Camp Randall Stadium. Here are all the Level 4 scores involving local teams:. DIVISION 1. #3 Kimberly 42, #1 Bay Port 21. DIVISION 2. #3...
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Gato
Gato is a handsome, 7-year-old cat who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This senior boy enjoys relaxing in the sun and would do best in a home with children older than 5. Like all cats at WHS, Gato (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51390459) has been neutered,...
Door County Pulse
Gonzales Opens New Wellness Space
Join Jodi Rose Gonzales – a local artist, art therapist, yoga teacher and author – for the grand opening of Enclave, her new community, event, retreat and self-care space that showcases her artwork and, she hopes, will transport visitors. Programs at Enclave will offer a fun fusion of...
Fox11online.com
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
Door County Pulse
Music at Christkindlmarkt
The Sister Bay Historical Society will host its second Christkindlmarkt Door County Nov. 25-27, Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11 at the Corner of the Past Museum. The festive weekend events will showcase artisans selling handcrafted, locally made goods, as well as food vendors selling German and Nordic fare and drinks, including hot mulled red wine, known as Glühwein in Germany and Austria, and Glögg in Sweden.
Door County Pulse
Shop Small Saturday in Sturgeon Bay
Shop Small Saturday is coming up on Nov. 26, and Destination Sturgeon Bay encourages community members to shop locally on that day – and throughout the holiday season – to support local small businesses. Sturgeon Bay holiday shopping guides will be available starting Nov. 16 at the Destination Sturgeon Bay welcome center, 36 S. 3rd Ave. In the guides, shoppers will find details about specials and events that will be taking place in November and December around the city.
Door County Pulse
Unwrap the Season in Sturgeon Bay at Christmas by the Bay
Ring in the holiday season with Destination Sturgeon Bay during the 2022 Unwrapping Sturgeon Bay and Christmas by the Bay weekend Nov. 18-20. Start by packing up your family and friends to join in the third Unwrapping Sturgeon Bay community car parade, beginning at Sawyer Park on Nov. 18. Cars line up between 5 pm and 5:45 pm, and the parade will start at 6 pm. Get festive, and take your furry friends because Destination Sturgeon Bay will be handing out pup treats.
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
Door County Pulse
Merry-Time Festival of Trees Opens Nov. 12
Celebrate the holidays by enjoying dozens of beautiful trees and festive displays Nov. 12 – Jan. 2 at the Door County Maritime Museum (DCMM). Decorated by residents and those affiliated with local businesses and organizations, each tree is adorned with ornaments and special surprises, and every display will go home with a lucky winner from the Merry-Time Festival of Trees raffle.
wearegreenbay.com
Crash on I-41 in Brown County closes all southbound lanes
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at Mile Marker 156.4 in Brown County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are blocked on I-41 southbound as a result of the crash that happened around 9:10 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s...
Door County Pulse
UUFDC Has Donated $40,000-Plus to Local Nonprofits
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Door County’s (UUFDC) 25th-anniversary fundraiser has raised more than $40,000 for various local nonprofits in total, and funds raised for the Door County Housing Partnership closed out the fellowship’s community-support initiative with a $9,000 donation. “There is no doubt that we are a...
Door County Pulse
First Female Pastor Arrives at Hope United Church of Christ
Carol Reynolds worked in book publishing for two decades, and every few years during these two decades, she would experience a kind of existential crisis, feeling as though she was supposed to be in a role that helped people more directly. “It feels like nothing I do matters,” she recalled...
UPMATTERS
Officers identify man who died after vehicle went into Wisconsin river
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department have identified the person who was found dead after a car was pulled out of the Manitowoc River on Saturday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Green Bay...
Door County Pulse
Checking Carbon-Monoxide Detectors
As temperatures drop, Door County Public Health reminds residents to take action to prevent carbon-monoxide poisoning by putting new batteries in carbon-monoxide detectors. “We tend to see more carbon-monoxide poisonings in the cooler months,” said Eric Krawczyk, health officer for Door County Public Health. “Now is the time for Door County residents to make sure their heating sources and carbon-monoxide detectors are in good working order.”
Comments / 0