Ring in the holiday season with Destination Sturgeon Bay during the 2022 Unwrapping Sturgeon Bay and Christmas by the Bay weekend Nov. 18-20. Start by packing up your family and friends to join in the third Unwrapping Sturgeon Bay community car parade, beginning at Sawyer Park on Nov. 18. Cars line up between 5 pm and 5:45 pm, and the parade will start at 6 pm. Get festive, and take your furry friends because Destination Sturgeon Bay will be handing out pup treats.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO