European shares open higher as luxury, commodity-linked stocks jump
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Nov 11 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Friday as news of China easing its stringent COVID rules boosted commodity-linked stocks as well as luxury goods retailers, which also got a lift from Richemont's better-than-expected sales and margins.
LIVE MARKETS-The rally window is open: S&P 500 to 4,300 by April 2023 -Stifel
S&P 500 edges green, Nasdaq up ~0.7%, DJI down ~0.7%. Energy leads S&P sector gainers; healthcare weakest group. Dollar down, bitcoin off >4%; gold up, crude gains >2%. Nov 11 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at.
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as US inflation data cools rate hike fears
BENGALURU, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose over 1% on Friday, boosted by information technology companies and banks as cooling U.S. inflation fuelled hopes that aggressive Federal Reserve rate stance might begin to ease. The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.3% to 18,269 as of 0351 GMT, while the...
LIVE MARKETS-Good news on inflation, but one month does not a victory make -BofA
S&P 500 edges green, Nasdaq up ~0.6%, DJI down ~0.7%. Energy leads S&P sector gainers; healthcare weakest group. Dollar down, bitcoin off >4.5%; gold up, crude gains >2.5%. Nov 11 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at.
Gold set for best week in over 2 years on Fed slowdown hopes
(Reuters) - Gold prices extended gains to a near three-month high on Friday and were heading for their best week since at least July 2020 as signs of cooling U.S. inflation bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve would be less hawkish on rate hikes going forward. Spot gold gained 0.5%...
Analysis-FTX meltdown sparks investor rethink of battered crypto market
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -A week of turmoil culminating in major crypto exchange FTX filing for bankruptcy has left investors questioning the viability of a sector already bruised by the bitcoin bubble bursting and closures of key market players. The collapse of several crypto lenders, including Celsius and Voyager, major tokens...
LIVE MARKETS-UMich: Consumers didn't get the 'everything's coming up roses' memo
Main U.S. indexes mixed: S&P 500 up, Nasdaq gains >1%, DJI dips. Energy leads S&P sector gainers; healthcare biggest decliner. Nov 11 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. UMICH: CONSUMERS DIDN'T GET...
LIVE MARKETS-Bears puff up -AAII
BEARS PUFF UP -AAII (1230 EST/1730 GMT) Individual investor pessimism over the short-term direction of the U.S. stock market rebounded strongly in the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) Sentiment Survey. This, after pessimism hit a seven-month low last week. Both bullish and neutral sentiment declined in the latest report.
UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 slips, midcaps mark best week in almost two years
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) Miners, energy rise on easing COVID curbs in China. (Updates to market close) By Johann M Cherian and Sruthi Shankar. Nov 11 (Reuters) - UK's export-oriented FTSE 100 fell on...
WRAPUP 4-Collapsed FTX hit by rogue transactions, analysts saw over $600mln outflows
CEO Ray said FTX is coordinating with law enforcement and regulators to mitigate unauthorized access to assets. Blockchain analytics firms estimated outflows between $473-659 mln. *. FTX had $14.6 bln in assets, only $900 mln were liquid, according to document reviewed by Reuters. *. Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters he remains...
UPDATE 5-SoftBank reports Q2 profit but announces more Vision Fund pain with FTX writedown
SoftBank to write down FTX investment to zero-source. Arm IPO unlikely to take place by the end of March-source. TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp reported its first quarterly profit in three quarters, buoyed by paring some of its stake in China's Alibaba even as its massive Vision Fund unit posted another heavy quarterly loss.
UPDATE 1-U.S. consumer sentiment slumps; inflation expectations edge up
WASHINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment slumped in November amid persistent worries about inflation and higher interest rates, according to a survey on Friday, which also hinted at a sharp slowdown in spending on goods. The University of Michigan's preliminary November reading on the overall index on consumer...
Endava PLC <DAVA.N>: Profits of 51 pence per share anticipated for third quarter
11 November 2022 02:34 p.m. All figures in pounds. Endava PLC is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to 51 pence per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from nine analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 50 pence to 52 pence per share. The company's EPS guidance on September 27 2022, for the period ended September 30, was between £50 and £51 RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes three "Strong Buy", four "Buy", three "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the it services & consulting peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Nine analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 0.87 percent from 51 pence. Estimates ranged from a high of 55 pence to a low of 50 pence. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the nine analysts providing estimates is $98.57. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to £192.39 million from £147.47 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on September 27 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue between £191 million and £193 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 51 pence per share implies a gain of 3.72 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 49 pence per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.49 0.51 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.43 0.48 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.43 0.46 Beat Sep. 30 2021 0.43 0.49 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 11 at 02:34 p.m..
UPDATE 4-Nearly half of Meta job cuts were in tech, reorg underway - execs say
(Adds Family Foundation details) OAKLAND, Calif., Nov 11 (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms told employees on Friday that it would stop developing smart displays and smartwatches and that nearly half of the 11,000 jobs it eliminated this week in an unprecedented cost-cutting move were technology roles. Speaking during an...
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX hit by rogue transactions
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - Crypto exchange FTX was engulfed in further chaos on Saturday when the company said it had detected unauthorized transactions and analysts flagged that millions of dollars of assets had been moved from the platform in "suspicious circumstances". FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday after traders rushed...
Alameda, FTX executives knew crypto exchange was using customer funds - WSJ
Nov 12 (Reuters) - FTX-affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research's Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison and senior FTX officials knew that the crypto exchange had lent Alameda its customer funds to help meet liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Reuters reported Friday that FTX founder and former CEO...
IMV Inc <IMV.TO>: Losses of 11 cents announced for third quarter
11 November 2022 02:30 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by IMV Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -11 cents per share, 2 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -13 cents. Losses of -15 cents per share were anticipated by the three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -15 cents to -14 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -15 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $118.00 thousand, which is higher than the estimated $19.33 thousand. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $118 thousand from $41 thousand in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.12 -0.12 Met Mar. 31 2022 -0.13 -0.13 Met Dec. 31 2021 -0.13 -0.14 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.09 -0.13 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 11 at 02:30 p.m.
Lula's market lure fades after Brazil's 'Liz Truss moment'
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Markets handed leftist Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva a reprieve on Friday, clawing back heavy losses from the previous day's meltdown which the country's central bank chief said was akin to a "Liz Truss moment for Brazil." Brazil's real currency and Bovespa stock index both...
Biden expected to announce stronger proposed methane regulations for oil and gas at climate conference
The stronger methane regulations are part of a slew of climate-related actions that Biden is expected to announce during his trip to the COP27 global climate summit in Egypt.
Spain's Sacyr sees motorways fuelling double-digit core profit growth
MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish construction firm Sacyr is confident its core earnings will grow by double digits in each of the next few years as it focuses on road projects where the terms of its concessions are linked to inflation, its finance chief said on Friday. Sacyr posted a 47%...
