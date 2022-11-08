11 November 2022 02:34 p.m. All figures in pounds. Endava PLC is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to 51 pence​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from nine analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 50 pence to ​52 pence per share. The company's EPS guidance on September 27 2022, for the period ended September 30, was between £50 and £51 RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes three "Strong Buy", four "Buy", three "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the it services & consulting peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Nine analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 0.87 percent from 51 pence. Estimates ranged from a high of 55 pence to a low of 50 pence. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the nine analysts providing estimates is $98.57. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to £192.39 million from £147.47 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on September 27 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue between £191 million and £193 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 51 pence per share implies a gain of 3.72 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 49 pence per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.49 0.51 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.43 0.48 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.43 0.46 Beat Sep. 30 2021 0.43 0.49 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 11 at 02:34 p.m..

1 DAY AGO