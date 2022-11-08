Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Kenya's Dadaab Camp Braces for Increased Somali Refugee Arrivals
Nairobi — Aid groups in Kenya say tens of thousands of additional refugees from Somalia are expected to arrive in coming weeks, as Somalia and the Horn of Africa deal with an ongoing severe drought and hunger. The International Rescue Committee says 55,000 Somali refugees already have arrived in...
Voice of America
Search for Minerals Increases Interest in Deep-Sea Mining
The mining industry is pushing to explore more of the world’s deep oceans to find metals and minerals used for electric vehicles and other technologies. But some scientists are worried that deep sea mining will damage the environment and the biological systems important to the atmosphere. Scientists, lawyers and...
Voice of America
Bangladesh Opening Coal Power Plant Near Mangrove Forest
Bangladesh will soon begin burning coal at a large power station near the world’s largest mangrove forest. The country often experiences power failures and blackouts. The government expects the new power factory to increase electric power dependability. But, environmentalists say there are cleaner sources of energy the country should...
Voice of America
Controlled Fishing in Amazon Area Helps Save Huge Endangered Fish
A controlled fishing system in Brazil’s Amazon River area is helping to save an endangered fish. The fish is the pirarucú. It is also known in Brazil as arapaima. The pirarucú is believed to be the largest of 2,300 different kinds of fish known to live in the Amazon Basin. It can grow to be three meters long and weigh up to 200 kilograms.
Voice of America
Judge With Al-Qaida Links Sets Conditions for Mali Schools to Reopen
Niamey, Niger — An influential Malian judge with links to al-Qaida has said some schools in the country cannot reopen unless boys and girls are kept apart and wear Islamic dress, according to a letter verified by AFP on Thursday. The letter, addressed to the governor of Timbuktu, also...
Voice of America
Mongolia Looks to Sell More Coal to China as World Shuns Polluting Fuel
Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia — Mongolia is ramping up efforts to export coal to energy-hungry China, a government official told AFP, despite global efforts to end the use of the polluting fossil fuel. World leaders are gathering at the COP27 conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to hash out the future of...
Voice of America
Cameroon, CAR Deploy Joint Force to Battle Rebels, Abductions on Border
YAOUNDE — Defense ministers from Cameroon and the Central African Republic say they are deploying a joint force to their common border after at least 80 people were taken hostage over the past three months. The two ministers blame rebels fleeing military crackdowns in the CAR for increased crime on the border.
Voice of America
Funding Shortage Threatens Food Assistance to 1 Million Mozambicans
Geneva — The World Food Program is warning it soon will be forced to suspend food assistance to 1 million people displaced by fighting in Mozambique’s volatile Cabo Delgado province without an immediate infusion of cash. The United Nations food agency said aid will be cut off in...
Voice of America
Kenyan Peacekeepers Arrive in DR Congo's Volatile East
Goma, DR Congo — Kenyan soldiers landed in the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday, as part of a regional military operation targeting rebels in the conflict-torn region. Their arrival comes as the M23 militia has surged across the DRC's North Kivu province, capturing...
Voice of America
Biden Expected to Talk About US Climate Actions at UN Conference
U.S. President Joe Biden is attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, in Egypt, on Friday. He is expected to talk about what the United States has done to fight climate challenges, at home and abroad. However, he will likely find that some delegates at the conference...
Voice of America
Ethiopian Federal Forces Control Most of Tigray, Official Says
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — A senior Ethiopian government official says federal government forces now control the majority of the country's northern Tigray region, following the signing of a peace deal earlier this month that provisions for the disarming of rebel fighters. Rewdan Hussein, the national security adviser to Ethiopia’s...
Voice of America
VOA Exclusive: Air Force Chief of Staff Says US Military Must Change
The U.S. Air Force chief of staff is warning that the U.S. military must change if it wants to stay ahead of China and Russia. The general sat down with VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb this week to discuss how the Air Force is adapting to the changing threat environment around the globe.
Voice of America
Researchers Might Have Found Oldest Alphabetic Sentence in Israel
Israeli researchers have found an ancient comb that has what is likely the oldest known full sentence written in Canaanite. The discovery was described in a study published recently in the Jerusalem Journal of Archaeology. The writing could be 3,700 years old. It tells people to comb their hair and...
Voice of America
Climate Change Affecting Way of Life of Canada’s Innu, Amnesty International Says
Amnesty International said in a report this week that climate change has affected and is threatening the culture and way of life of the Innu people of the Pessamit community in Quebec. “In the short term, all of Quebec and Canada will pay the price. However, the ancestral Aboriginal know-how...
Voice of America
Ethiopia Combatants Sign Deal to Start Implementing Truce
NAIROBI — The Ethiopian government and Tigray forces on Saturday signed an agreement laying out the roadmap for implementation of a peace deal that both sides reached in South Africa this month. Representatives from the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have been meeting in Nairobi...
