Some North Texas parents concerned about safety amid schools used as polling locations 02:25

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) - Election day or school holiday? For many North Texas students, it's both.

But in some districts, where schools were open and also used as polling places, parents think it should be.

For example, at Clark High School, students and voters alike showed up. And some parents said that raises concerns about their children's safety.

All Plano ISD schools were open Tuesday, but Angelica Marin's two Clark High School children stayed home. The school is a polling site, and some parents said an overnight social media threat made it an easy decision.

"I got really concerned because I have two children with special needs. So like any other mother, I was just really concerned that something could happen," said Angelica Marin, Clark High School Parent.

North Texas' two largest school districts - Dallas and Fort Worth - gave students Election Day off and created a professional development day for campus staff. A Dallas ISD spokesperson said it was for safety purposes and to give staff ample opportunity to vote. Marin said she wishes Plano ISD would do the same.

"So I think just to stay safe and keep children safe, they should close the schools for today.:

Others think it's an opportunity to demonstrate democracy in action.

"I'm okay with it. I think it's great to bring awareness to the student that feels like they are being included. Some may find confidence in themselves to speak up," said Le Pho, Plano ISD Parent.

Plano ISD sent an email to parents, letting them know that off-duty police officers would patrol campus polling sites Tuesday, as would district security personnel. They also said, "Voters and election officials will have limited access to campus facilities, utilizing a designated entrance/exit, restroom and parking area separate from students and staff. There will be no public access to students or campus staff so that instruction may continue uninterrupted."

Twenty-eight campuses were used as polling sites Tuesday. But that isn't anything new, according to a district spokesperson. School have served as polling sites in North Texas for years.