Citrus County Chronicle
Australia beats Britain, into final of Billie Jean King Cup
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Australia reached the final of the biggest team event in women's tennis for the 19th time after winning the decisive doubles on a match tiebreaker to beat Britain 2-1 in the Billie Jean King Cup on Saturday. Storm Sanders had already put a point on...
Citrus County Chronicle
Potter's Chelsea reign looks in crisis after Newcastle loss
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Graham Potter's Chelsea reign already looks to be in crisis after a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle on Saturday left the London club eighth in the Premier League. Joe Willock's 67th-minute strike consigned Chelsea to a third straight loss in the league — and a fourth...
Citrus County Chronicle
Nottingham Forest beats Palace 1-0 after Zaha's penalty miss
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the Premier League standings heading into the break for the World Cup by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 on Saturday. Morgan Gibbs-White continued to show why Forest broke its transfer record to sign him in the summer as his...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ivan Toney stuns Man City and sends message to England
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ivan Toney issued the perfect response to being omitted from England's World Cup squad by scoring both goals in Brentford's shock 2-1 Premier League win at Manchester City on Saturday. The striker was left out of Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for Qatar, with Newcastle's Callum...
Citrus County Chronicle
Maddison injured 2 days after being selected for World Cup
LONDON (AP) — James Maddison, who was a surprise inclusion in England's squad for the World Cup, limped off with a hamstring injury in his right leg while playing for Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday. The playmaker fell to the ground off the ball in the 22nd...
Citrus County Chronicle
Nunez double secures Liverpool win against Southampton
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Darwin Nunez signed off for the World Cup in style by scoring twice in Liverpool's 3-1 win against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. The Uruguay international took his season's total to nine goals in all competitions, which is one more than Sadio Mane at the same stage last year.
Citrus County Chronicle
Saudi Ladies International raises purse to $5M to match men
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Two years after it first invested in women's golf, Golf Saudi is raising the prize money of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International from $1 million to $5 million, making it equal to the men's prize fund and the seventh-highest in all of women's golf.
