Tempe voters could decide fate of Coyotes arena

The Tempe City Council will meet on Thursday, Nov. 10, to consider a resolution that would reserve a spot on the county’s May 2023 Special Election ballot regarding a proposed hockey arena and entertainment district.

If the council passes the resolution, they would be declaring the possibility of holding a Special Election on May 16, 2023, according to a city news release. That action would not indicate City Council approval of the overall project. The Council will consider the project itself later this month.

State law requires governing bodies to provide a Call of Election at least 180 days in advance of any election. If the Council votes to approve the Nov. 10 resolution, it would provide timely notice to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors that a Special Election could be held in May.

The Nov. 10 Special Meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 31 E. Fifth St. A virtual attendance option is available. As a public meeting of the City Council, there will be a Call to the Audience segment for public input. Visit tempe.gov/clerk for the agenda and meeting materials. A 4 p.m. Work Study Session will precede the Special Meeting.

The council also will hold Nov. 22 and Nov. 29 public hearings, including a Nov. 29 vote, on three aspects of the Tempe Entertainment District proposal from Bluebird Development, the affiliate for the Meruelo Group and the Arizona Coyotes. Those items include a development and disposition agreement, a General Plan amendment and a zoning amendment. A DDA includes the specific elements of a proposed development, including all commitments between the city and the developer.

Should the council approve these items on Nov. 29, various entities may take out petitions to refer the ordinances to the May 2023 ballot. If any entities get the required number of legal petition signatures to qualify for the ballot, Tempe voters would then decide whether the project should move forward. If the council rejects any of the three items on Nov. 29, the development would not move forward and there would not be a need for a May election regarding these items.