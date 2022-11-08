Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Unprecedented” number of pediatric respiratory illnesses
Children's hospitals across the country and right here in Buffalo are seeing an “unprecedented” number of pediatric respiratory illnesses.
Healthcare officials warn of a spike in RSV cases among children
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children are spiking throughout Western New York, and it’s overwhelming local hospitals. Since September, more than 800 patients have been admitted to Oishei Children’s Hospital with RSV. Healthcare officials say that it’s getting to the point where they’re admitting 200 patients per day to their […]
After shocking diagnosis, professor decides her legacy is creating opportunities for others
Even before she had made up her mind about which career path to choose, emergency medicine has been at the center of E. Brooke Lerner’s professional life. So when her life took an extremely unexpected turn earlier this year, it made sense that in reconfiguring her priorities, emergency medicine would still be one of them.
Families on the hunt for children’s Tylenol as respiratory viruses spike
Children’s Tylenol is flying off pharmacy and other store shelves as parents scramble to find fever relief for their children. There is a shortage due to high demand.
‘It can be really scary’: WNY mom says daughter was hospitalized for weeks with RSV
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Healthcare officials are warning a spike in RSV cases across Western New York is leading to overwhelmed hospitals that are running out of room and children continue to get severely sick. Three of Carmen Bremiller’s children ended up testing positive with RSV in October. The Lockport resident says two of them […]
Niagara Falls City School District superintendent joins nationwide initiative to champion health equity in schools
Mark Laurrie to serve on the American Heart Association’s Superintendent Council. Mark Laurrie, superintendent of Niagara Falls City School District, has been selected to serve on the national American Heart Association Superintendent Council. Laurrie is joined by nine other superintendents across the nation who will join the association in seeking to drive transformational impact aimed at improving the health and well-being of students, families and educators.
Buffalo family participates in first three-way paired kidney donation at ECMC
In sports it would be known as a three-way trade, but Erie County Medical Center is celebrating a much more important swap.
Buffalo Among Top Cities With Worst Rat Problems In America
Unfortunately, Buffalo has landed on the list of cities in the United States with the worst rat problems. I guess we're amongst good company since three other cities in New York State made the list also. Orkin pest control released its 2022 list of the 50 cities in America with...
Multiple people injured in Angola fire at Gram’s Pierogi House
ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Town of Evans Police department, officials were alerted to a fire at 22 South Main Street in the Village of Angola late Wednesday night. Officials say that at 9:47 p.m., police and fire personnel arrived at the scene of a multi-use structure, that housed Gram’s Pierogi House and […]
Buffalo Students Voice Concerns Over Suspensions in a Restorative Justice Circle
“The minute I do something or anybody who looks like me does anything wrong — automatic suspension, automatic expulsion,” one Black 17-year-old student said. “I think it doesn’t make sense,” a high school junior added. “If you’re doing bad in school, like, why would you miss more school?”
UB employee warned administrators in 2016 about roundabout where Stampede bus hit a pedestrian
Every day during his commute to work, Tim Tryjankowski would notice a “steady stream” of pedestrian and vehicular traffic at the roundabout in front of Greiner Hall, making some drivers “aggravated.”. “I was concerned about that because I was worried someone was going to get hurt there,”...
5 Jobs You Can Get Now in Western New York
If you find yourself looking for a job, the Buffalo area is a great place to be on the lookout for a new or better job. Even though unemployment in New York State is pretty low, the job market in Western New York is really buzzing. If you, or someone you know, are looking to add some new experience to your resume then there are lots of options.
Buffalo teachers to picket before school Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Buffalo teachers will be picketing outside their schools Thursday in protest of muddled negotiations with the district, the Buffalo Teachers Federation (BTF) announced in a release. In the release, the BTF stated they received a notification that the district will be canceling negotiations Wednesday, citing the need for time to […]
Family in Angola loses home and business in fire
ANGOLA, N.Y. — A family lost its business and home in a multi-use structure fire. According to the Town of Evans Police Department, the fire happened just after 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the Village of Angola. The structure was home to Gram's Pierogi House and apartments. Several...
Buffalo teachers frustrated as BPS stalls talks with union
Buffalo teachers walked the picket lines before starting school Thursday when they learned a negotiating session with Buffalo Public Schools was canceled at the last minute.
Victims and survivors of the May 14 shooting honored at Western New York Peace Center's 55th annual dinner
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday will mark six months since a gunman killed 10 people and hurt 3 others in a racially motivated attack at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. On Friday night, families and survivors of the massacre were honored on Friday evening at the Western New York Peace Center's 55th annual dinner.
DA credits bystander as charges filed in Thursday methadone clinic shootings
Charges have been filed against a Buffalo man in connection with a pair of shooting incidents Thursday. 48 year old Jeremy Griffin is charged with shooting a woman on Pennsylvania Street, then opening fire at a methadone clinic on Virginia.
Police: Security guard tackles active shooter at Buffalo drug clinic
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man with a rifle fired shots inside a substance abuse treatment facility on Buffalo’s West Side Thursday morning, Buffalo Police confirmed, adding that no one was hit by gunfire inside the clinic. A police spokesperson said they believe the incident was an attempted...
Free Veterans Day 2022 deals across Western New York
On Veterans Day, local businesses across Western New York give free gifts and discounts to Veterans to show their appreciation.
Niagara Falls PD announces death of detective due to COVID-19-related illness
The Niagara Falls Police Department has announced the death of detective Kristina Zell due to a COVID-19-related illness.
