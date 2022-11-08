ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Healthcare officials warn of a spike in RSV cases among children

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children are spiking throughout Western New York, and it’s overwhelming local hospitals. Since September, more than 800 patients have been admitted to Oishei Children’s Hospital with RSV. Healthcare officials say that it’s getting to the point where they’re admitting 200 patients per day to their […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Falls City School District superintendent joins nationwide initiative to champion health equity in schools

Mark Laurrie to serve on the American Heart Association’s Superintendent Council. Mark Laurrie, superintendent of Niagara Falls City School District, has been selected to serve on the national American Heart Association Superintendent Council. Laurrie is joined by nine other superintendents across the nation who will join the association in seeking to drive transformational impact aimed at improving the health and well-being of students, families and educators.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Multiple people injured in Angola fire at Gram’s Pierogi House

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Town of Evans Police department, officials were alerted to a fire at 22 South Main Street in the Village of Angola late Wednesday night. Officials say that at 9:47 p.m., police and fire personnel arrived at the scene of a multi-use structure, that housed Gram’s Pierogi House and […]
ANGOLA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Jobs You Can Get Now in Western New York

If you find yourself looking for a job, the Buffalo area is a great place to be on the lookout for a new or better job. Even though unemployment in New York State is pretty low, the job market in Western New York is really buzzing. If you, or someone you know, are looking to add some new experience to your resume then there are lots of options.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo teachers to picket before school Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Buffalo teachers will be picketing outside their schools Thursday in protest of muddled negotiations with the district, the Buffalo Teachers Federation (BTF) announced in a release. In the release, the BTF stated they received a notification that the district will be canceling negotiations Wednesday, citing the need for time to […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Family in Angola loses home and business in fire

ANGOLA, N.Y. — A family lost its business and home in a multi-use structure fire. According to the Town of Evans Police Department, the fire happened just after 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the Village of Angola. The structure was home to Gram's Pierogi House and apartments. Several...
ANGOLA, NY
localsyr.com

Police: Security guard tackles active shooter at Buffalo drug clinic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man with a rifle fired shots inside a substance abuse treatment facility on Buffalo’s West Side Thursday morning, Buffalo Police confirmed, adding that no one was hit by gunfire inside the clinic. A police spokesperson said they believe the incident was an attempted...
BUFFALO, NY

