local21news.com

As rain moves out, much colder weather moves in

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Another round of heavy rain will move in tonight. Some spots could see another inch of rain! We have been dry recently, so this will mitigate our flooding concerns, but smaller creeks and streams will have to be watched carefully. Rain will taper off overnight.
local21news.com

Weather Watch Day | Remnants of Hurricane Nicole brings rain, thunderstorms also possible

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thanks to the remnants from Hurricane Nicole, we can expect a very soggy day with rain that could be heavy at times throughout the day. Most spots will see 1 to 2" of rain with locally heavier amounts possible. A few isolated gusty thunderstorms are possible as well. We have been dry recently, so this will mitigate our flooding concerns, but smaller creeks and streams will have to be watched carefully.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Preparations underway in York County for potential heavy rain

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring rain to the Susquehanna Valley, and preparations are underway in some areas. Crews in York were clearing fallen leaves so storm drains aren't blocked. PennDOT has similar concerns throughout York County. Crews have been clearing inlets that are...
abc27 News

Midstate’s earliest snows, when we might get our first snow this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s November, which means winter is not far away. Historically, some of the earliest snows recorded at Harrisburg International Airport have occurred in mid-October and early November. According to data compiled by abc27 meteorologist Adis Juklo, the 10 earliest snows at Harrisburg International Airport, where the information is recorded, occurred on […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

November, December holiday parades in the Midstate

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With November comes the arrival of the winter holiday season and the holiday parades that go with it. Here’s a list of holiday parades happening around the Midstate in 2022. CarlisleCarlisle’s holiday parade will be “making spirits bright” on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 7-8:30 p.m. The route includes E. North Street and […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Adams County: Millerstown Road bridge open

The Millerstown Road (Route 3005) bridge spanning Willoughby Run near Gettysburg in Cumberland Township, Adams County, is now open to traffic. The bridge, which is located between Scott Road and Black Horse Tavern Road/Red Rock Road, was closed this summer for a superstructure replacement. The detour associated with this project...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Couple reunited with dog missing for weeks in Adams County

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A couple has been reunited with their dog that was missing for weeks in Adams County. John and Cynthia Harshbarger welcomed Moscow back on Friday after 22 days of tears, stress and worry. In October, the Harshbargers took their dogs on a road trip from their...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEAR: Crash on I-83 south caused delays in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a crash on I-83 south in Cumberland County casued delays and a lane restriction on Nov. 9. The crash was approximately 1 mile north of Exit 28: PA 297 – Zions View/Shrinestown. It is unclear...
qhubonews.com

“Walk with a Doc,” Lebanon, PA – Saturday, November 12th, 2022

LEBANON, Pa.— Have you heard of “Walk with a Doc”?. Anna Deraco is a Physician Assistant with Family First Health, who has spearheaded the development of a Lebanon chapter of a National/International initiative known as “Walk with a Doc.”. Deraco said that Walk with a Doc...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Two-story farmers market is opening in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business called Fresh Market is officially opening up both floors of its two-story farmers market in Hershey on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to its website. Fresh Market is a 25,000-square-foot farmers market that offers a wide variety of selections from over 40 different...
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

2 juveniles seriously hurt in overnight Harrisburg crash

Two boys are in critical condition after a high-speed, overnight crash involving a tractor-trailer, Harrisburg police said. Police said the sedan the boys were traveling in was speeding east on Herr Street — approaching Cameron Street — when the car crashed around 1:24 a.m. Thursday. The sedan reportedly hit a tractor-trailer that was headed south, crossing the intersection at Herr & Cameron.
HARRISBURG, PA

