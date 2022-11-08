HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thanks to the remnants from Hurricane Nicole, we can expect a very soggy day with rain that could be heavy at times throughout the day. Most spots will see 1 to 2" of rain with locally heavier amounts possible. A few isolated gusty thunderstorms are possible as well. We have been dry recently, so this will mitigate our flooding concerns, but smaller creeks and streams will have to be watched carefully.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO