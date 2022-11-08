Read full article on original website
As rain moves out, much colder weather moves in
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Another round of heavy rain will move in tonight. Some spots could see another inch of rain! We have been dry recently, so this will mitigate our flooding concerns, but smaller creeks and streams will have to be watched carefully. Rain will taper off overnight.
Weather Watch Day | Remnants of Hurricane Nicole brings rain, thunderstorms also possible
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thanks to the remnants from Hurricane Nicole, we can expect a very soggy day with rain that could be heavy at times throughout the day. Most spots will see 1 to 2" of rain with locally heavier amounts possible. A few isolated gusty thunderstorms are possible as well. We have been dry recently, so this will mitigate our flooding concerns, but smaller creeks and streams will have to be watched carefully.
Mild Thursday before CBS 21 Weather Watch Day on Friday for potentially heavy rain
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A cold night tonight as we dip into the upper 30's We can expect a little bit more in terms of clouds for tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s. Not bad for November!. FRIDAY: WEATHER WATCH DAY. Remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole...
Will Hurricane Nicole bring major rainfall to central Pa.?
The storm system that is currently Hurricane Nicole will reach Pennsylvania this week, but according to the National Weather Service, it will not bring hurricane-strength conditions with it. Meteorologist Greg DeVoir said by the time Nicole arrives, it should be significantly weakened. There will be some rain moving in on...
Preparations underway in York County for potential heavy rain
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring rain to the Susquehanna Valley, and preparations are underway in some areas. Crews in York were clearing fallen leaves so storm drains aren't blocked. PennDOT has similar concerns throughout York County. Crews have been clearing inlets that are...
It's Raining Mets! | A Special Guest Crashes the Podcast
HARRISBURG, Pa. — In this episode, Tom and Ed planned on talking about the upcoming CBS 21 Winter Weather Special until someone crashes the episode!. Hear more of the "It's Raining Mets!" podcast here.
Midstate’s earliest snows, when we might get our first snow this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s November, which means winter is not far away. Historically, some of the earliest snows recorded at Harrisburg International Airport have occurred in mid-October and early November. According to data compiled by abc27 meteorologist Adis Juklo, the 10 earliest snows at Harrisburg International Airport, where the information is recorded, occurred on […]
November, December holiday parades in the Midstate
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With November comes the arrival of the winter holiday season and the holiday parades that go with it. Here’s a list of holiday parades happening around the Midstate in 2022. CarlisleCarlisle’s holiday parade will be “making spirits bright” on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 7-8:30 p.m. The route includes E. North Street and […]
Adams County: Millerstown Road bridge open
The Millerstown Road (Route 3005) bridge spanning Willoughby Run near Gettysburg in Cumberland Township, Adams County, is now open to traffic. The bridge, which is located between Scott Road and Black Horse Tavern Road/Red Rock Road, was closed this summer for a superstructure replacement. The detour associated with this project...
Couple reunited with dog missing for weeks in Adams County
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A couple has been reunited with their dog that was missing for weeks in Adams County. John and Cynthia Harshbarger welcomed Moscow back on Friday after 22 days of tears, stress and worry. In October, the Harshbargers took their dogs on a road trip from their...
Voter turnout potentially record-breaking in some Susquehanna Valley counties
News 8 is getting information about voter turnout in the Susquehanna Valley. Officials in Lancaster and Adams counties said they may be seeing potentially record-breaking voter turnout. An Adams County election official said there have been lines at polling places not even seen in presidential elections. Officials in York, Cumberland...
New farmer's market opens in Hershey Towne Square with more than 40 vendors
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A new farmer’s market is open in Hershey Towne Square. One of the four owners of Fresh Market Hershey said, “We’ve created an environment here where we believe small businesses can thrive.”. The Fresh Market was two years in the making.
Counties across Central Pa. say the voter turnout was stronger than expected
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Voters in York County made sure their voices were heard in Tuesday’s midterm elections. “Just to make sure that the right person got in office, to make sure that everybody’s taken care of and that the right laws are enforced," said voter Melina Paul.
CLEAR: Crash on I-83 south caused delays in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a crash on I-83 south in Cumberland County casued delays and a lane restriction on Nov. 9. The crash was approximately 1 mile north of Exit 28: PA 297 – Zions View/Shrinestown. It is unclear...
Veterans Day 2022: Are Giant, Weis and Wegmans open? Do my kids have school?
CAT – Capital Area Transit will operate on a normal schedule. County government - Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties, closed. Federal government – The Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Harrisburg will be closed. Grocery stores – Most grocery stores will be...
“Walk with a Doc,” Lebanon, PA – Saturday, November 12th, 2022
LEBANON, Pa.— Have you heard of “Walk with a Doc”?. Anna Deraco is a Physician Assistant with Family First Health, who has spearheaded the development of a Lebanon chapter of a National/International initiative known as “Walk with a Doc.”. Deraco said that Walk with a Doc...
Two-story farmers market is opening in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business called Fresh Market is officially opening up both floors of its two-story farmers market in Hershey on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to its website. Fresh Market is a 25,000-square-foot farmers market that offers a wide variety of selections from over 40 different...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
CV hosts Manheim Township in a 2022 D3 quarterfinal football playoff game — Class 6A. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
PennDOT Driver License, Photo Centers Closed for Veterans Day Holiday
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and...
2 juveniles seriously hurt in overnight Harrisburg crash
Two boys are in critical condition after a high-speed, overnight crash involving a tractor-trailer, Harrisburg police said. Police said the sedan the boys were traveling in was speeding east on Herr Street — approaching Cameron Street — when the car crashed around 1:24 a.m. Thursday. The sedan reportedly hit a tractor-trailer that was headed south, crossing the intersection at Herr & Cameron.
