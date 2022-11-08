Read full article on original website
How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?
We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut driveway
A Connecticut witness at Oxford reported watching a four-foot-tall “bipedal creature” move out of the woods and cross a driveway at about 10:46 a.m. on August 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
iheart.com
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway
An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
Young Buck Spotted Walking Around With What Appears To Be A Large Exit Wound
It truly is pretty wild how tough and resilient deer can be. We’ve seen deer acting perfectly normal, even though it had a crossbow bolt right through its neck, we’ve seen the infamous “zombie buck” in Illinois who was able to survive for at least a few days with gaping wound in its back.
Mystery of Hairy Sea Monster That Washed Up on Oregon Beach Finally Solved
The "blob" was found on a beach in Florence, Oregon, baffling locals as it was covered in strange, filamentous hair.
The Family From 'Alaskan Bush People' Moved -- Here's Where They're Currently Living
Although the Brown family has been in the reality TV spotlight for quite some time and entertained The Alaskan Bush People fans, that doesn't mean they are unsusceptible to life changes. After Billy Brown's death and Ami's lung cancer diagnosis, the Brown family decided to pack up and start a new life elsewhere.
Maine Lobsterman With a Rare Catch
The ocean is an interesting place to work in, and for Maine lobstermen and women, it's a tough yet rewarding job. Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster, and Maine's lobstermen have been doing it for generations. Maine's lobsters are known for being different from other lobsters because the meat has a sweeter flavor. The lines are often very long at the local lobster places in the summer, when the tourists come to our state to enjoy our Maine lobsters.
Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately
Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
What Do Most Mainers Call a Gas Station that Also Serves Food?
I admit, I'm a huge fan of gas station pizza. I truly have my go-to spots for pizza on the go. I probably eat way too much of it, in fact. But you know, when you're cruising from Point A to Point B, sometimes you end up having to make food decisions based on convenience. And in Maine in particular, there seem to be an endless amount of stores that are way more than just a gas station or a Cumbies.
Mysterious Ghost Lights Seen Floating Across the Night Sky
The "optical atmospheric phenomena" above Jeju City, South Korea, were formed by "plate-shaped ice crystals" that beam light to Earth, an expert told Newsweek.
See the face of an 18th century 'vampire' buried in Connecticut
Using DNA evidence, forensic scientists created a facial reconstruction of a "vampire" who lived during the 18th century.
Curious Black Bear Takes A Swipe At A Jogger In British Columbia
Bears everywhere and you can always run into one no matter what you are doing… even when you’re “running.”. Black bears are one funny animal, a little too curious for their own good which often makes for some comical encounters. Often times, their curiosity and love for...
Are B&M Baked Beans the Same Since Leaving the Great State of Maine?
There aren't many things that are more "Maine" then baked beans. I'd even go so far as to say that there are things that are equal, but baked beans are thoroughly ingrained into Maine's culture. They're literally part of the fabric of our identity. All my life, Saturday night has always been bean night. Sure, in adulthood I've gotten away from the practice a bit, but it's still very near and dear to my heart.
This Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There is no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It
Bears are too smart and too curious for their own good. They are always snooping around, looking for food, and they are not always the most fearful of other animals either, completely willing to approach when curiosity gets the better of them. Other than the protection of their cubs, it’s pretty much just mate and food, but mostly food. Where they’re going to get food, how much food, and what kind of food. I’ve seen them dig through garbage bins […] The post Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Depressing video shows what will happen to Earth if all the ice melts
Climate change isn’t going anywhere. Despite all the pushes and attempts to find solutions to climate change, no amount of space bubbles can save us from the slowly melting ice shelves that threaten to one day drown our coastlines. To truly stop our planet from becoming an iceless rock, there need to be drastic changes.
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant History
Derry, New Hampshire, is the fourth most populated town in New Hampshire with a population of around 34,000. Derry is a nice area with a low crime rate that is also pretty quiet, at least until recently, when the local Miss Greater Derry 2023 beauty pageant caused the town to divide social media users over the results of its pageant.
What Caused 90 Billion Alaskan Snow Crabs to Simply Vanish?
For years many of us have been hooked on watching the Deadliest Catch. My family and I have been watching all things Alaska and dreaming of a life outside the grid. So, when I saw news reports that for the first time, the season was canceled, I listened in absolute disbelief.
Tranquilized Bear Falls Out Of A Tree & Gets Absolutely Launched By A Trampoline In Montana
An oldie, but a goodie none the less. If you’ve never seen this classic bear encounter video from Missoula, Montana, back in 2003, you’re in for a treat. As far as viral animal videos go, it’s one of the all-time greats. Black bears are a comical animal...
These 21 Photos Scared The Living Daylights Out Of Me
It might be a good idea to check your rental property for hidden cameras. The bathrooms, in particular.
