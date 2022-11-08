ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?

We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
MAINE STATE
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway

An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
OXFORD, CT
Maine Lobsterman With a Rare Catch

The ocean is an interesting place to work in, and for Maine lobstermen and women, it's a tough yet rewarding job. Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster, and Maine's lobstermen have been doing it for generations. Maine's lobsters are known for being different from other lobsters because the meat has a sweeter flavor. The lines are often very long at the local lobster places in the summer, when the tourists come to our state to enjoy our Maine lobsters.
MAINE STATE
Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
What Do Most Mainers Call a Gas Station that Also Serves Food?

I admit, I'm a huge fan of gas station pizza. I truly have my go-to spots for pizza on the go. I probably eat way too much of it, in fact. But you know, when you're cruising from Point A to Point B, sometimes you end up having to make food decisions based on convenience. And in Maine in particular, there seem to be an endless amount of stores that are way more than just a gas station or a Cumbies.
MAINE STATE
Are B&M Baked Beans the Same Since Leaving the Great State of Maine?

There aren't many things that are more "Maine" then baked beans. I'd even go so far as to say that there are things that are equal, but baked beans are thoroughly ingrained into Maine's culture. They're literally part of the fabric of our identity. All my life, Saturday night has always been bean night. Sure, in adulthood I've gotten away from the practice a bit, but it's still very near and dear to my heart.
MAINE STATE
Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It

Bears are too smart and too curious for their own good. They are always snooping around, looking for food, and they are not always the most fearful of other animals either, completely willing to approach when curiosity gets the better of them. Other than the protection of their cubs, it’s pretty much just mate and food, but mostly food. Where they’re going to get food, how much food, and what kind of food. I’ve seen them dig through garbage bins […] The post Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MAINE STATE
