Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston speaks to students at South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Veterans Day celebrations brought a special guest to South High School. The Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston served as the keynote speaker for the school's Veterans Day ceremony. He spoke to the juniors and seniors in the auditorium about the importance of this...
Military Appreciation Game: Ohio soldiers take Buckeye pride with them wherever they serve
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In honor of Veterans Day, Saturday’s game marks Ohio State’s Military Appreciation Game, which celebrates the men and women who serve and have served in our armed forces. On Your Side ABC 6 recently had a chance to plug in with some of...
Good Day Marketplace Veterans Day Special
This Veteran's Day, the National Veteran's Day Memorial and Museum (NVMM) teamed up with Good Day Marketplace for a special show honoring the millions of military service men and women who have served our country. Opened in 2018, NVMM is a true destination. It's the only museum in the country...
National Veterans Memorial and Museum to hold annual Veterans Day ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Veterans Memorial and Museum is holding its annual ceremony Friday morning to honor the millions of soldiers who have served our country. Several speakers will attend the event including Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh. He is also a Gold Star...
NVMM hosting annual Veterans Day Ceremony, offering free admission Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Veterans Memorial and Museum will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony Friday at 11 a.m. The ceremony will honor and celebrate the service and sacrifice of veterans and active-duty service members while remembering those who are no longer here. Special guests speakers during...
Pelontonia celebrating 2022 fundraising at "Night of Impact" event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pelotonia is holding an event Thursday night to celebrate and reveal its fundraising total for the year. "A Night of Impact" will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at KEMBA Live!. Eric Olsavsky, Pelotonia's vice president of community engagement and partnership joined Good...
Silver Bullet to Silver Star: former Buckeye Rick Hausman's service to country honored
Dublin, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a fitting start to saluting our veterans as The Star-Spangled Banner played Friday morning in Dublin. It was part of a yearly tradition hosted by the City of Dublin and students at Sells Middle School and this year's event honored a veteran who was awarded the Silver Star and was first a Silver Bullet.
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Cannoli from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the week. Happy Fur Baby Friday!. Meet Cannoli from Columbus Humane. She is searching for her fur-ever home. This 3-year-old mixed breed is as sweet as her name. She is looking forward to becoming your new best friend!. She loves to...
What to do this weekend in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several events are taking place this weekend across Central Ohio including Veterans Day Parades and activities. WonderLight's Christmas also returns to the Hartford Fairgrounds on Friday!. Friday, November 11. Veterans Day at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering half-priced admission...
Columbus community leaders fighting to get a grip on gun violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the past few years, hundreds of young people have been killed across Columbus. The mayor, police, and city attorney are stepping up their efforts to address the problem of gun violence. Community leaders and loved ones of the victims are willing to do whatever it takes to stop the bloodshed.
Pelotonia raises nearly $22 million for cancer research in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During Pelotonia's Night of Impact Thursday, the organization announced it has raised nearly $22 million for cancer research in 2022. Pelotonia announced it raised $21,815,484 this year, surpassing last year's fundraising by more than 10%. Since it was established in 2008, Pelotonia has raised more...
Recent Ohio State grad speaks out about suicide to help others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a dark pain so many go through but can't explain, the deep hole of depression. A problem mental health experts said is only growing across Central Ohio. From the stress of the pandemic to financial and family issues, the reasons are different but doctors say the outcome is the same: suicide rates are rising by the day.
Rock legend Joe Walsh starts Central Ohio Veterans Day Parade with a bang
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nationwide Arena is soon to be overrun with rock stars as Rock Hall of Fame guitarist Joe Walsh brings some of the biggest acts from Ohio to one stage to help raise money for veterans groups. ABC 6/FOX 28 anchors Stacia Naquin and Bob Kendrick...
'He looked out for everybody,' family grieves after son drowns saving co-worker's life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "He always looked out for everybody," Gary Greenland said. "That was just the kind of person he was." Greenland was emotional as he shared memories of his nephew, Cole Greenland, who died earlier this year. On Sept. 7, ABC 6 was on the scene after...
Family creates online fund to pay for military veteran's funeral who was stabbed to death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a Columbus Air Force veteran who was discovered stabbed to death in a South Columbus home last week is now raising money to give the soldier a proper burial. "This is just out of the blue, we didn't have any warning that...
OhioHealth permanently laying off 314 employees in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — OhioHealth, one of Ohio's largest employers, will be laying off more than 300 employees at the start of 2023, according to a WARN notice filed on Nov. 3. OhioHealth said it will be permanently laying off 314 employees in its Information Technology Department. The majority...
Franklin County Dog Shelter faces food shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you walk into the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, you will see empty shelves and a bare pantry. The pantry at the shelter is stocked with 100% donations and it serves the community for free. It provides temporary support for those who could not afford to feed their fur babies.
Columbus street named after Rock Hall of Famer Joe Walsh
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Life's been good to him and now there's a fast lane named in his honor. The City of Columbus held a street naming ceremony Wednesday for Rock Hall of Famer Joe Walsh. The ceremony was held at the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard.
Demolition begins at future home of largest recycling center in North America
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus is one step closer to being the home of the largest recycling center in North America. Demolition started Tuesday and will clear the way for a $50 million Rumpke Recycling Center in northeast Columbus. The 200,000-square-foot facility will be built at 1178 Joyce Avenue....
Mayor Ginther presents 2023 General Fund budget, largest-ever in city history
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther released his proposed 2023 General Fund budget on Thursday. The city presented a balanced budget of $1.14 billion, the largest-ever in city history. Money will be used for programs, services and priorities benefiting Columbus residents and neighborhoods while restoring key reserves...
