Read full article on original website
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Highlights Florida’s Commitment to Serving State’s 1.5 Million Veterans
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis highlighted Florida’s commitment to serving the state’s 1.5 million veterans through state programs and initiatives that provide resources and opportunities that help build the future success of Florida’s veterans. As the nation’s most veteran-friendly state, Florida’s state agencies and partners offer an abundance of resources and opportunities to help veterans find meaningful employment, support their families, and contribute to their communities.
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Launches Website to Apply for State Government Opportunities in Administration’s Second Term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced his 2022–2023 transition chairs, as well as the launch of JoinTeamDeSantis.com where those interested in public service may apply for positions in the DeSantis Administration. “During my second term in office, we will remain focused on continuing to lead on...
alachuachronicle.com
Arizona man arrested for allegedly trying to rob woman near campus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Brian James Ison, 47, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with unarmed robbery after allegedly approaching a woman near campus and asking her for $2,000. The victim reportedly told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she was walking in the 1700 block of W. University Avenue...
alachuachronicle.com
Two arrested after attempting to pawn stolen computer; man was wanted in Texas for human trafficking
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Darren Phillip Brown, 24, and Jenipher Lisbet Milan, 25, both from the Miami area, were arrested yesterday in High Springs after allegedly trying to pawn a stolen laptop. Brown and Milan allegedly pawned a computer in High Springs on October 24; the pawn store owner...
Comments / 0