Governor Ron DeSantis Highlights Florida’s Commitment to Serving State’s 1.5 Million Veterans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis highlighted Florida’s commitment to serving the state’s 1.5 million veterans through state programs and initiatives that provide resources and opportunities that help build the future success of Florida’s veterans. As the nation’s most veteran-friendly state, Florida’s state agencies and partners offer an abundance of resources and opportunities to help veterans find meaningful employment, support their families, and contribute to their communities.
Arizona man arrested for allegedly trying to rob woman near campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Brian James Ison, 47, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with unarmed robbery after allegedly approaching a woman near campus and asking her for $2,000. The victim reportedly told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she was walking in the 1700 block of W. University Avenue...
