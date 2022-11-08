WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 121-112 on Saturday night for their season-high third straight victory. Corey Kispert hit all six of his field goals, four of them 3-pointers, and scored 18 points. The Wizards played their fourth consecutive game without leading scorer Bradley Beal, who had been in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Jordan Clarkson had 18 points for Utah (10-4), which had a four-game winning streak broken. Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen each had 17. The Wizards scored 16 straight points to close the first half and open the second, taking a 65-55 lead early in the third quarter. Utah cut the lead to 104-98 with 6:29 to play but couldn’t get any closer.

