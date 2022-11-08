ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

November 15 School Board Meeting

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The School Board Alachua County, Florida, shall hold public meetings to which all persons are invited. DATE AND TIME: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 6 p.m. LOCATION: District Office Boardroom, 620 East University Ave,Gainesville, FL. PURPOSE: General Business Meeting. AGENDA:. A. Meeting Opening. Call to...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Bikers on Parade 2022 offers an opportunity for motorcyclists to raise money for local veterans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Travis Harvey says people get bored doing the same thing over and over again, even if it is for a great cause. American Veteran Hometown Assist is putting on a motorcycling fundraising event titled “Bikers on Parade 2022” on Sunday, Nov. 13 to raise money for local veterans and first responders in need. The parade begins at 11 a.m. and will feature a new parade route that starts at Santa Fe College and ends at CountryWay Town Square. The cost to participate in the parade is $25 per bike and $10 per passenger. Bikers and riders can register for the event on the day of the parade at Santa Fe College or online at eventbrite.com.
NEWBERRY, FL
Local Marine Corps veteran continues to serve at the VA

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In observance of Veteran’s Day, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is celebrating an outstanding local Gainesville Veteran, Marine Corps Sgt. Terry James. Sgt. James served as an infantryman in Iraq from 2003 to 2008. He began his military career at age 17 and was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gainesville Residents File Petition Challenging City of Gainesville’s Elimination of Single-Family Zoning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On November 9, 2022, longtime Gainesville residents Margaret H. (Peggy) Carr and Faye L. Williams filed a petition with the State of Florida Department of Administrative Hearings challenging the City of Gainesville’s recent Comprehensive Plan amendments eliminating single-family zoning across the City. The amendments, passed...
GAINESVILLE, FL
City of Gainesville Auditor resigns, leaving only one non-interim charter officer after January

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ginger Bigbie, City Auditor for the City of Gainesville, submitted her resignation on November 8; her last day will be January 13, 2023. Bigbie was hired in December of 2019 after the former City Auditor, Carlos Holt, was fired. The State Joint Legislative Audit Committee had voted in November of 2019 to audit the City, so Bigbie presided over that process.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gainesville man arrested for fentanyl trafficking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael Deon Woulard, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with fentanyl trafficking and 13 other charges after reportedly promising to cooperate with law enforcement and then fleeing Alachua County. On September 26, Woulard was pulled over on I-75 in a rental car, and Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Arizona man arrested for allegedly trying to rob woman near campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Brian James Ison, 47, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with unarmed robbery after allegedly approaching a woman near campus and asking her for $2,000. The victim reportedly told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she was walking in the 1700 block of W. University Avenue...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Homeless man arrested for entering occupied home, breaking front porch light

GAINESVILLE, Fla – Abraham Lamont Gordon, 41, was arrested early this morning after allegedly entering an occupied home, then damaging the residents’ porch light, grabbing an officer’s radio, and resisting arrest. Gordon, who is listed as homeless on the arrest report, also allegedly had amphetamines in his possession at the time of his arrest.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Woman arrested for stabbing man with grilling fork

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shaquita Joyce McLean, 35, was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated battery and obstructing justice after allegedly stabbing a man with a grilling fork. It was also her second arrest in three days. The victim reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy that he and...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Man arrested on DUI and drug charges after head-on collision

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ceferino Vasquez Velazquez, 31, was arrested early this morning on charges of DUI with property damage, cocaine possession, and driving without a valid license following a head-on crash in Gainesville. Velazquez, whose address is in Alachua but is originally from Mexico and presented a U.S. Employment...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Dog rescued from apartment fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At approximately 8:09 p.m. this evening, Gainesville Fire Rescue (GFR) crews were dispatched to an apartment fire at 2701 SW 13th Street. First arriving firefighters arrived to find an apartment building in the back of the complex with heavy fire conditions. Multiple units arrived on scene in approximately 5 minutes and immediately began searching multiple apartment units and applying water to the fire. A total of 22 firefighters from GFR put the fire out and searched the structure. One small dog was rescued from hazardous conditions.
GAINESVILLE, FL

