November 15 School Board Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The School Board Alachua County, Florida, shall hold public meetings to which all persons are invited. DATE AND TIME: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 6 p.m. LOCATION: District Office Boardroom, 620 East University Ave,Gainesville, FL. PURPOSE: General Business Meeting. AGENDA:. A. Meeting Opening. Call to...
Bikers on Parade 2022 offers an opportunity for motorcyclists to raise money for local veterans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Travis Harvey says people get bored doing the same thing over and over again, even if it is for a great cause. American Veteran Hometown Assist is putting on a motorcycling fundraising event titled “Bikers on Parade 2022” on Sunday, Nov. 13 to raise money for local veterans and first responders in need. The parade begins at 11 a.m. and will feature a new parade route that starts at Santa Fe College and ends at CountryWay Town Square. The cost to participate in the parade is $25 per bike and $10 per passenger. Bikers and riders can register for the event on the day of the parade at Santa Fe College or online at eventbrite.com.
County Commission gives Sheriff Watson an extra $2.7 million for raises
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At the November 8 Alachua County Commission meeting, the board voted unanimously to return $2.7 million in unused FY21-22 funds to the Sheriff’s Office after the Sheriff promised that all of the money would go to salaries. Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr., had informed Commission Chair...
Local Marine Corps veteran continues to serve at the VA
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In observance of Veteran’s Day, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is celebrating an outstanding local Gainesville Veteran, Marine Corps Sgt. Terry James. Sgt. James served as an infantryman in Iraq from 2003 to 2008. He began his military career at age 17 and was...
Gainesville Residents File Petition Challenging City of Gainesville’s Elimination of Single-Family Zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On November 9, 2022, longtime Gainesville residents Margaret H. (Peggy) Carr and Faye L. Williams filed a petition with the State of Florida Department of Administrative Hearings challenging the City of Gainesville’s recent Comprehensive Plan amendments eliminating single-family zoning across the City. The amendments, passed...
City of Gainesville Auditor resigns, leaving only one non-interim charter officer after January
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ginger Bigbie, City Auditor for the City of Gainesville, submitted her resignation on November 8; her last day will be January 13, 2023. Bigbie was hired in December of 2019 after the former City Auditor, Carlos Holt, was fired. The State Joint Legislative Audit Committee had voted in November of 2019 to audit the City, so Bigbie presided over that process.
11-10-22 1 p.m. Tropical Storm Nicole Update – Hazardous Conditions and Downed Trees
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Parts of Alachua County are experiencing hazardous conditions, such as downed trees, from TS Nicole. Avoid outdoor areas and roads if possible and beware of downed trees and powerlines. If you experience an emergency dial 911. Sign up for Alachua County incident updates by texting...
Gainesville man arrested for fentanyl trafficking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael Deon Woulard, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with fentanyl trafficking and 13 other charges after reportedly promising to cooperate with law enforcement and then fleeing Alachua County. On September 26, Woulard was pulled over on I-75 in a rental car, and Florida...
Arizona man arrested for allegedly trying to rob woman near campus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Brian James Ison, 47, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with unarmed robbery after allegedly approaching a woman near campus and asking her for $2,000. The victim reportedly told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she was walking in the 1700 block of W. University Avenue...
17-year-old on probation charged as adult with armed burglary and armed robbery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ja’vion Delquan Williams, 17, has been charged as an adult with burglary and assault while armed with a firearm and two counts of robbery with a firearm. He was on juvenile probation at the time of the alleged incident. According to the information filed in...
Homeless man arrested for entering occupied home, breaking front porch light
GAINESVILLE, Fla – Abraham Lamont Gordon, 41, was arrested early this morning after allegedly entering an occupied home, then damaging the residents’ porch light, grabbing an officer’s radio, and resisting arrest. Gordon, who is listed as homeless on the arrest report, also allegedly had amphetamines in his possession at the time of his arrest.
Woman arrested for stabbing man with grilling fork
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shaquita Joyce McLean, 35, was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated battery and obstructing justice after allegedly stabbing a man with a grilling fork. It was also her second arrest in three days. The victim reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy that he and...
Two arrested after attempting to pawn stolen computer; man was wanted in Texas for human trafficking
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Darren Phillip Brown, 24, and Jenipher Lisbet Milan, 25, both from the Miami area, were arrested yesterday in High Springs after allegedly trying to pawn a stolen laptop. Brown and Milan allegedly pawned a computer in High Springs on October 24; the pawn store owner...
Man arrested on DUI and drug charges after head-on collision
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ceferino Vasquez Velazquez, 31, was arrested early this morning on charges of DUI with property damage, cocaine possession, and driving without a valid license following a head-on crash in Gainesville. Velazquez, whose address is in Alachua but is originally from Mexico and presented a U.S. Employment...
Dog rescued from apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At approximately 8:09 p.m. this evening, Gainesville Fire Rescue (GFR) crews were dispatched to an apartment fire at 2701 SW 13th Street. First arriving firefighters arrived to find an apartment building in the back of the complex with heavy fire conditions. Multiple units arrived on scene in approximately 5 minutes and immediately began searching multiple apartment units and applying water to the fire. A total of 22 firefighters from GFR put the fire out and searched the structure. One small dog was rescued from hazardous conditions.
