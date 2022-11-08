Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
11-10-22 1 p.m. Tropical Storm Nicole Update – Hazardous Conditions and Downed Trees
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Parts of Alachua County are experiencing hazardous conditions, such as downed trees, from TS Nicole. Avoid outdoor areas and roads if possible and beware of downed trees and powerlines. If you experience an emergency dial 911. Sign up for Alachua County incident updates by texting...
November 15 School Board Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The School Board Alachua County, Florida, shall hold public meetings to which all persons are invited. DATE AND TIME: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 6 p.m. LOCATION: District Office Boardroom, 620 East University Ave,Gainesville, FL. PURPOSE: General Business Meeting. AGENDA:. A. Meeting Opening. Call to...
County Commission gives Sheriff Watson an extra $2.7 million for raises
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At the November 8 Alachua County Commission meeting, the board voted unanimously to return $2.7 million in unused FY21-22 funds to the Sheriff’s Office after the Sheriff promised that all of the money would go to salaries. Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr., had informed Commission Chair...
Bikers on Parade 2022 offers an opportunity for motorcyclists to raise money for local veterans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Travis Harvey says people get bored doing the same thing over and over again, even if it is for a great cause. American Veteran Hometown Assist is putting on a motorcycling fundraising event titled “Bikers on Parade 2022” on Sunday, Nov. 13 to raise money for local veterans and first responders in need. The parade begins at 11 a.m. and will feature a new parade route that starts at Santa Fe College and ends at CountryWay Town Square. The cost to participate in the parade is $25 per bike and $10 per passenger. Bikers and riders can register for the event on the day of the parade at Santa Fe College or online at eventbrite.com.
Gainesville Residents File Petition Challenging City of Gainesville’s Elimination of Single-Family Zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On November 9, 2022, longtime Gainesville residents Margaret H. (Peggy) Carr and Faye L. Williams filed a petition with the State of Florida Department of Administrative Hearings challenging the City of Gainesville’s recent Comprehensive Plan amendments eliminating single-family zoning across the City. The amendments, passed...
Man arrested for kicking in door and damaging car of relative
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Torrance Daisean Frazier, 25, was arrested early this morning and charged with burglary and property damage after allegedly calling a relative 39 times in 5.5 hours, kicking in her door, and damaging her car. Just after midnight last night, an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to...
Gainesville man arrested for fentanyl trafficking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael Deon Woulard, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with fentanyl trafficking and 13 other charges after reportedly promising to cooperate with law enforcement and then fleeing Alachua County. On September 26, Woulard was pulled over on I-75 in a rental car, and Florida...
Woman arrested for stabbing man with grilling fork
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shaquita Joyce McLean, 35, was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated battery and obstructing justice after allegedly stabbing a man with a grilling fork. It was also her second arrest in three days. The victim reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy that he and...
Man arrested on DUI and drug charges after head-on collision
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ceferino Vasquez Velazquez, 31, was arrested early this morning on charges of DUI with property damage, cocaine possession, and driving without a valid license following a head-on crash in Gainesville. Velazquez, whose address is in Alachua but is originally from Mexico and presented a U.S. Employment...
Arizona man arrested for allegedly trying to rob woman near campus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Brian James Ison, 47, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with unarmed robbery after allegedly approaching a woman near campus and asking her for $2,000. The victim reportedly told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she was walking in the 1700 block of W. University Avenue...
Two arrested after attempting to pawn stolen computer; man was wanted in Texas for human trafficking
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Darren Phillip Brown, 24, and Jenipher Lisbet Milan, 25, both from the Miami area, were arrested yesterday in High Springs after allegedly trying to pawn a stolen laptop. Brown and Milan allegedly pawned a computer in High Springs on October 24; the pawn store owner...
