GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Travis Harvey says people get bored doing the same thing over and over again, even if it is for a great cause. American Veteran Hometown Assist is putting on a motorcycling fundraising event titled “Bikers on Parade 2022” on Sunday, Nov. 13 to raise money for local veterans and first responders in need. The parade begins at 11 a.m. and will feature a new parade route that starts at Santa Fe College and ends at CountryWay Town Square. The cost to participate in the parade is $25 per bike and $10 per passenger. Bikers and riders can register for the event on the day of the parade at Santa Fe College or online at eventbrite.com.

NEWBERRY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO