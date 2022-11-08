ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Packers who have offered almost nothing in 2022

It has been a disappointing first half of the 2022 season for the Green Bay Packers. Which three players have offered next to nothing to the team this year?. With six losses already on the board after nine weeks, there is plenty of blame to go around for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Queen City News

Panthers running game has improved since McCaffrey trade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was almost inconceivable that the Panthers’ running game might improve after trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Yet, that’s exactly what has happened. Carolina has averaged 159.5 yards per game on the ground in the four games since McCaffrey was traded; it averaged 90.3 yards […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Miami Dolphins would be so much less if they had traded for Watson

The Miami Dolphins were close to landing Deshaun Watson in a trade but it fell through. A year later, what might have been different?. On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will face the Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns. Watson will return next week. He will practice for the first time next week and will start against the Houston Texans according to the Browns’ GM. But what if Miami had made that trade? Where would be right now?
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles name their Fan of the Year for 2022

The legend, Brandon Graham, was just called to the principal’s office. Relax, it’s not what you think. The long-tenured defensive end was there to announce the Philadelphia Eagles Fan of the Year for 2022. On November 10th, Matt Auerbach, principal of Mount Pleasant Elementary school was reading the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy