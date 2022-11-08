Read full article on original website
Tree Lighting, Ice Skating, Rides & More! Winterfest at Blue Cross RiverRink in Philly Returns Nov 25!
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Philly!. The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest is back again this year starting Nov 25 at the Delaware waterfront in Philadelphia, followed by a Holiday Tree Lighting event powered by PECO on Dec 2!. There's truly no better way to kick off...
A Guide to the 2022 Holiday Season in Greater Philadelphia
Greater Philadelphia is bursting with spirit this holiday season as it welcomes back many storied traditions and brand-new festive offerings. The iconic celebrations include the beloved 6abc/Dunkin’ Donuts Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade, Macy’s Christmas Light Show, Philadelphia Ballet’s The Nutcracker, and newer traditions, like Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and the Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade in Center City.
phillyvoice.com
International flags on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to be replaced
The flags that line the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be replaced because they have become worn and tattered, Philadelphia officials said Thursday. The flags were added to the Parkway in 1976 as part of the city's bicentennial celebration. There are now 109 flags representing 108 countries and Puerto Rico adorning the parkway from Love Park to Eakins Oval.
mainlinetoday.com
16 Places for Thanksgiving Takeout Around the Main Line
Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? You can pick up turkey and all the sides from these Main Line area restaurants. Thanksgiving is right around the corner! Want to skip out on the hours in the kitchen and ensure you don’t miss a second of the football games? Takeout from these eateries throughout the Philadelphia suburbs is the way to go this Thanksgiving.
Interstate 95 southbound reopens after accident in Center City
Interstate 95 southbound was shut down for hours on Saturday after an accident on the highway in Center City Philadelphia.
Warminster Social Club To Bring a Traditional German-Style Christmas Village to the Area
The Warminster organization will host a traditional Christmas village at the end of the month. A Bucks County sports club will host a traditional Christmas village at the end of the month, an homage to the holiday markets of Europe. Vereinigung Erzgebirge, a German-American social and sports club located in...
3 women shot in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that injured three women on Friday night.
WFMZ-TV Online
Canal Street Pub & Restaurant closes; patrons surprised
READING, Pa. — It's a social media message marking the end of an era. The owners of the Canal Street Pub & Restaurant said they have accepted an offer for the longstanding space in south Reading. "I was surprised, quite surprised. [It] brought back a lot of memories from...
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia Art Commission approves plan for partial renovation at historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course
After months of hiccups, parts of the historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course in West Philly received final approval for a restoration project. The Philadelphia Art Commission, the design review board for the city, finally gave the go-ahead on the project, which includes a driving range and an education center at the century-old golf course.
New Hope Is Considered One of the Best Boroughs in the Area, With Plenty of Shops and Attractions
One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has become known as haven for shoppers and those looking for a fun time and good place to eat. Dave Caldwell wrote about the local area in The New York Times. New Hope has long been revered as one of the most...
mainlinetoday.com
Dine out for Thanksgiving at These Main Line Restaurants
If you’re looking to dine out for Thanksgiving dinner this year, try one of these restaurants throughout the Philadelphia suburbs. Thanksgiving is all about spending time with your loved ones, and you can sometimes miss out on this if you’re spending most of the day in the kitchen laboring over a turkey and mashed potatoes. Skip the tiresome hours of basting and make a reservation at one of these Main Line area restaurants instead. Whether you’re looking for a buffet or preset menu, you’ll be grateful for the extra time spent relaxing with your family.
5 Chester County Restaurants That Welcome You to Dine Out on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is all about family and spending time with your loved ones, but this can sometimes be a challenge for those cooking who spend most of their day laboring in the kitchen, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. However, if you would rather spend more relaxing time with your...
phillyvoice.com
'In The Heights' star Mandy Gonzalez to sing holiday songs at 'Philly POPS Christmas' concerts
The Philly POPS are celebrating the holiday season with nine performances of their annual Christmas show. "A Philly POPS Christmas," which runs from Dec. 3 to Dec. 17 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, features classic holiday songs played by the 65-piece orchestra and various guest performers, including Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez and Jordan Donica.
cosmosphilly.com
The Church of the Annunciation in Elkins Park celebrates its 50th anniversary
On November 5th and 6th, the Annunciation/Evangelismos Greek Orthodox Community of Philadelphia celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Thyranoixia, the opening of the doors of its present church in Elkins Park, PA. His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America attended the gala event Saturday evening, along with the Very Rev. Archimandrite...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Huge Queen Anne in Overbrook Farms
This imposing yet charming house, built on one of the first lots to be sold in Wendell and Smith’s upscale development, has room enough to house a large family and entertain on a grand scale. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood...
Retiring Pottstown UPS Driver: Local GOAT of All Package Deliverers?
Retiring UPS driver Chuck Gazillo once had his driver's seat temporarily usurped by a hungry goat. When Chuck Gazillo parks his brown UPS delivery truck for the last time on Nov. 18, it will be the end of a 32-year career of Pottstown service. Gazillo has logged more than eight...
JWH Boutique brings the best of Beverly Hills to the Main Line
She personally curates her collection from shows around the world and has access to designers such as Project Runway's Caycee Black for exclusives.
Bethlehem’s Goodman Building goes from blighted with ‘stalactites of mold’ to a $9.1M investment
The Goodman Building was bone-dry and shored up with an actual floor traversing most of the first story Friday on Southside Bethlehem. It wasn’t always that way for the property now seeing a $9.1 million public-private investment, celebrated with an afternoon ceremonial groundbreaking. “There were stalactites of mold,” Arif...
phillygrub.blog
Best Deals for Thanksgiving Dinner in Philadelphia
There are a lot of Philadelphia restaurants open for Thanksgiving this year. Inflation is affecting everybody this year and prices have gone up on everything. Holiday dining is definitely more expensive this year whether you’re staying home or dining out. I checked a bunch of places offering Thanksgiving dining in Philadelphia and I decided instead of doing a round-up, I will share my “picks” for the best bang for your buck dining experiences in Philadelphia for Thanksgiving.
