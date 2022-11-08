ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Justin Verlander reveals Yankees are free agency dinosaurs

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has chosen free agency with many options ahead of him, but he revealed the New York Yankees aren’t up to par. Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has many tough choices to make amidst his free agency, but the New York Yankees, despite being the wealthiest team in MLB, don’t seem to be top contenders.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

When will announcers stop mentioning Tyreek Hill during Chiefs games?

If you’ve watched every Chiefs game on TV this season, you’ll know the announcers mention the Chiefs being without Tyreek Hill each game. The Kansas City Chiefs are 6-2 at the midway point of the season and vying for the top spot in the AFC. Through these eight games, Chiefs fans have had to sit through games where the announcers constantly bring up one name: Tyreek Hill, who no longer plays for the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Sunday’s game against the Jaguars is big one for KC Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs host a big game on Sunday with the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars coming to town. It might seem like an odd thing to say, but this Sunday’s game against Jacksonville is one that looms large for the Kansas City Chiefs. More than that, it is a game that offers Kansas City a chance at redemption.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy