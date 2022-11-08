ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Best Prop Bets for Commanders vs Eagles for MNF Week 10

The 4-5 Washington Commanders are about to face their biggest test of the season against the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles. While the Eagles are in pole position to secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, the Commanders are in danger of falling multiple games out of the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy