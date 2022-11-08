Read full article on original website
Dustin Ewing
4d ago
yeah cause hard seltzer beer sucks and so does Ted Cruz. both compliment each other very well. Toodles
Reply
7
motor1
3d ago
amazing how people nowadays behave. throwing things at another person who is not hurting you.. seriously. and I don't mean..oh he hurts me for how he votes.. how he talks. you people who loved this article and comment in favor of the suspects actions are so childish.. I hope you don't have children and you don't teach them your feelings and opinions. praying for you all.
Reply(2)
2
Alec
4d ago
hell yeah! show him no respect like he's shown us, true trump material jumping in on anything to try to look good, Jesus
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Comments / 19