ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 17 News West Michigan

TONIGHT AT 8PM: FOX 17 Live Election Night Streaming Coverage

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rebcO_0j3YKhsV00

It's just hours until the polls close and the results will start to come in.

FOX 17 will have live special election coverage starting at 8 p.m. on your favorite streaming devices.

FOX 17 has crews all over the state covering this big election.

FOX 17

You can watch live coverage on Roku , FireTV , plus on apps from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store .

The coverage will also be streamed on our website at fox17online.com and on the FOX 17 Facebook page .

WATCH LIVE AT 8 P.M.:

The continuous coverage will air live on FOX 17 (WXMI-TV) starting at 10 p.m. and running well into the night.

MORE: What you need to know before casting your vote

AFTER POLLS CLOSE: INTERACTIVE ELECTION RESULTS

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Fox News Is No. 1 Network for 2022 Election Night Coverage as Total Audience Falls From 2018

UPDATE: According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, roughly 25.4 million people watched primetime coverage of the 2022 Midterm Elections on Tuesday. This includes people watching across Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, Telemundo, Univision, CNNe, Fox Business, Newsmax and NewsNation. Streaming and CTV data is also included in the 25.4 million.
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy