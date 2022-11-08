Read full article on original website
Iowa GOP expands legislative clout, elects its new Senate president
Republican state lawmakers Thursday chose Sen. Amy Sinclair of Allerton as the new president of the Iowa Senate following the defeat of current Senate President Jake Chapman in Tuesday’s elections. Sinclair first was elected to the Senate in 2013 and has served a majority whip and chair of the...
OTHER VOICES: After Trump's picks hobbled the GOP Tuesday, will the party finally quit him?
Tne result from Tuesday’s midterm elections is already clear: Donald Trump’s political touch is anything but golden. The former president’s favored candidates largely tumbled as voters recoiled from their extremism. Trump’s Svengali-like hold over the GOP is based mostly in fear that he’ll whip his followers into...
Miami Herald: Ron DeSantis has become a bigger threat to Trump — and not just because he won Florida
Donald Trump had better watch out. Ron DeSantis just got a lot stronger. The growing tension between Republican kingmaker and former protege is not new. Both are rumored to be seeking the 2024 presidential nomination, and Trump is expected to announce his candidacy soon. In the Tuesday elections, DeSantis reigned...
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse officially named president-elect at University of Florida
LINCOLN — It's official: Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse will become the next president of the University of Florida, ending a month of controversy that began after he was named the school's sole presidential finalist. Florida's Board of Governors confirmed Sasse as president-elect Wednesday morning, with just one vote in...
Biden discusses midterms; Taliban ban women from gyms; D.C. suing Commanders, NFL | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. On the latest, non-elections episode of Hot off the Wire:. President Joe Biden addressed how Democrats performed during Tuesday's elections and thanked those Republicans that conceded last races. A Taliban official says women...
