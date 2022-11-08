ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Iowa GOP expands legislative clout, elects its new Senate president

Republican state lawmakers Thursday chose Sen. Amy Sinclair of Allerton as the new president of the Iowa Senate following the defeat of current Senate President Jake Chapman in Tuesday’s elections. Sinclair first was elected to the Senate in 2013 and has served a majority whip and chair of the...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy