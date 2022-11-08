ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Third-Year Forward Cam Reddish Proving His Impact After Second Consecutive Start

By Riley Sheppard
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKKn3_0j3YKYsq00

Second-year New York Knick Cam Reddish, the 10th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has started consecutive contests.

Two consecutive starts from New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish have shown glimpses of the player the team traded for at last season's trade deadline.

Averaging 7.8 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting over 40 percent from deep in 21 minutes per contest, the former Atlanta Hawks forward has made an impact on both ends of the floor.

“It’s been cool, man, it’s been fun. It’s obviously been a journey, and I’m just trying to continue to grind," Reddish said following Monday's win in Minnesota.

In Friday's 106-104 triumph over the Philadelphia 76ers , Reddish received notable playing time down the stretch, posting a plus/minus of +19 in just 15 minutes, while making things tough for 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey defensively, who shot 10-of-29 from the field, including

“He was very good,” Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said of Reddish's Friday outing. “(He had) overall hustle, length, running the floor, moving without the ball, a lot of good plays.”

“I tried to go out there, make as much of an impact as I could,” Reddish said. “Defensively, try to do a good job on Maxey. … I just tried to use my length, my size, try to be tough on him to get shots off. Obviously, he’s super-fast, so I had to give him a little bit of a cushion.”

Reddish was traded from the Hawks to the Knicks last season and played 23 games over the past two years.

Over 15 last season, Reddish averaged just over 14 minutes per contest, unsure of whether or not the former five-star recruit would ever live up to the promise he entered the league with.

"I don’t feel like I’ve done much of anything up to this point, but every single night is a new opportunity to prove myself at both ends of the floor," Reddish said. "So I’m just trying to go out there and do that. I don’t really think about all the other stuff I can’t control. I just try to go out there and give my all.''

New York (5-5) is back in action on Wednesday night on the road against the Brooklyn Nets (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Comments / 0

 

