WSLS
Roanoke City has the most kids in foster care across Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
LIST: Veterans Day discounts, freebies and events in Central, Southwest Virginia
Many across the nation will come together on Veterans Day to honor heroes for their selfless service. While every day is a day to appreciate Veterans for all that they’ve sacrificed for this country, Veterans Day, which takes place on Nov. 11 this year, is the perfect time to do so.
VDOE announces $12 million in grants for school security equipment
RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Education announced $12 million in grants for school security equipment. The grants will offer increased protection for students and faculty members across 431 schools and 90 school divisions. VDOE says the grants will pay for school security equipment such as video internal...
Virginia sees 1,145 new coronavirus cases Friday, 6,962 new cases in the last week
As of Friday, Virginia is reporting 2,131,894 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 995 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,046 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Virginia sees 1,243 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 7,111 new cases in the last week
As of Thursday, Virginia is reporting 2,130,749 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,016 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,083 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WATCH: DC attorney general makes announcement about Washington Commanders
The attorney general for the District of Columbia makes a major announcement regarding the Washington Commanders on Thursday (Nov. 10). The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine did not disclose what the announcement would entail. This comes after an investigation was launched into the team around the time...
South Fork Roanoke River contaminated with ‘PFAS,’ VDH says water still safe to consume
SHAWSVILLE, Va. – The South Fork Roanoke River watershed is contaminated with PFAS, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. However, according to VDH, the water is still safe to drink. The DEQ said they received information from the Western Virginia Water Authority that results of the water...
