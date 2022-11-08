ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Roanoke City has the most kids in foster care across Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
VDOE announces $12 million in grants for school security equipment

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Education announced $12 million in grants for school security equipment. The grants will offer increased protection for students and faculty members across 431 schools and 90 school divisions. VDOE says the grants will pay for school security equipment such as video internal...

