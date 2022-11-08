Read full article on original website
Related
Thrillist
You Deserve to Drink an Apple Pie Old Fashioned
An Apple Pie Old Fashioned may not be a canonical drink, but it’s not cocktail heresy, either. The traditional Old Fashioned recipe is beautifully suited to all sorts of variations. “The Old Fashioned is basically a glass of booze that’s been sweetened with sugar and seasoned with bitters,” write...
Breckenridge Distillery’s Liquid Chef Shares How to Elevate Your Holiday Drinking
This article was produced in partnership with Breckenridge Distillery Some of the best gifts are experiences: a dream vacation, a Michelin-star meal, an unforgettable concert. Drinking whiskey at the distillery where it’s made can be an amazing experience too—but what if you can’t get there? When it comes to Breckenridge Distillery, that’s not a problem. […]
Thrillist
Shake Shack Has Launched an Entire Lineup of Holiday Milkshakes
Shake Shack continues to confidently disrupt the fast-casual restaurant space with its innovation. Last month, for example, the chain teamed up with Chef Enrique Olvera to collaborate on an ant-infused, three-course meal. But just because we're obsessed with Shake Shack's gastronomic experiments doesn't mean we're not equally into its more...
Commercial Dispatch
A full, festive menu for holiday celebrations
From the hors d’oeuvres to the main course and all the way through dessert, creating a full holiday menu doesn’t have to be hard. The key to a successful feast is focusing on dishes that can please loved ones of all ages and palates, such as a festive salad before the turkey or ham main dish, which can be accompanied by complementary sides like au gratin potatoes. Finally, top off the celebration with a divine dessert featuring classic cranberry flavor.
Starbucks, Dunkin Add New Holiday Favorites to Old Classics
Halloween is over and that can only mean that it's time for mall holiday music, red and green displays and lots of peppermint marketing. At least in the food sphere, a number of big chains dropped their holidays menus this week. Starbucks (SBUX) 's holiday menu starting Nov. 3 includes...
ComicBook
Baskin-Robbins Introduces New Cookie Butter Ice Cream, Brings Back Turkey Cake for November
November is almost here and that means it's time for a new Flavor of the Month from Baskin-Robbins and for the new month, not only are ice cream fans getting a new sweet treat to enjoy, but the new month sees the return of an old favorite as well. On Thursday, Baskin-Robbins announced that the November Flavor of the Month is Cookie Butter and that the fan-favorite Thanksgiving dessert, the Turkey Cake, is also back for the season.
Allure
Jennifer Garner's New Bronde Bob Has Me Booking a Fall Haircut
Jennifer Garner made a subtle but impactful change to her look for the fall and now I'm thinking about booking an appointment to copy her cut ASAP. The actor debuted a fresh, new bob cut and shiny bronde hair color at November 10's The Big Night Out Gala in Los Angeles where she hit the red carpet for the charity event in a creamy white shorts suit that made the color and cut pop.
90 Day Fiancé: HEA? Teases a Dinner From Hell for Bilal in New Sneak Peek
Watch: 90 Day Fiance EXCLUSIVE: Bilal Calls OUT Shaeeda BFF. Winning over a BFF is never easy. In this exclusive sneak peek of the Nov. 13 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Bilal and Shaeeda grab dinner with her best friend Eutris, who is immediately inquisitive about cracks she sees in their relationship.
Thrillist
Pop-Tarts Has a Fan-Favorite Flavor and $15K for You This Holiday Season
Pop-Tarts is gearing up to make everyone's holidays extra special. The company will be re-launching its Gingerbread Pop-Tarts just in time for the holiday season. The last time the flavor was available was back in 2012. The new edition of the flavor will feature snow-white frosting and printed designs. Pop-Tarts...
Minnesota’s Most Popular Holiday Cocktail Is _____________?
Holidays are for celebrating and nothing kicks off a celebration like a few cocktails. Personally, I have really cut down on my alcohol intake once I discovered I could make almost as many bad decisions without it. But hey, it's the holidays and everyone likes to tip a few. If...
gordonramsayclub.com
Quick Coconut Cream Pie
This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
Taking The Family To A Fine Dining Thanksgiving Is A Way To Save Money
Taking The Family To A Fine Dining Thanksgiving Is A Way To Save Money
The Daily South
Why A Happy Hour Cocktail Is A Thanksgiving Must
Thanksgiving always brings to mind that famous Norman Rockwell Saturday Evening Post cover. It’s practically a cliche: The family and friends all smiling and eager; the table and turkey, both looking picture perfect. And while Thanksgiving is personally my favorite holiday of the year, even I have to admit,...
Thrillist
Claire Saffitz No-Bake Grapefruit Bars Are Tart and Perfect
I discovered Claire Saffitz’s recipe for an Easy Sheet Cake with Chocolate-Cream Cheese Frosting after binge watching her YouTube videos (for mental health!). It was exactly what I wanted: something simple, classic, and comforting. Later that evening—my 30th birthday, celebrated solo at the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020—I blew candles in front of an audience of Zoom windows on my laptop and later ate forkfuls of cake from the fridge over the course of the week. That cake provided a sweet respite during a period of great uncertainty.
Giada De Laurentiis Shows Love For The Vintage Negroni
After 100 years, the Italian cocktail Negroni is having a moment. Created in 1919 by Count Camillo Negroni in Florence, Italy (via Difford's Guide), the bitter elixir has surged in popularity in recent years, punctuated by Negroni Week in September, where thousands of bars and restaurants mix the OG and its variations to raise money for worthy causes.
Delish
Gingerbread Espresso Martini
Spice up the espresso martini trend with this gingerbread version that takes the cocktail to new heights. An aromatic simple syrup made with molasses, ginger, and warming spices is the perfect foil for Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur’s robust coffee flavor. It’s a festive cocktail guaranteed to give you a pleasant buzz and get you in the holiday spirit.
Katie Lee Biegel Names The Biggest Mistake People Make With Stuffing- Exclusive
We can smell the mac and cheese already. Whether you're a Turkey trot family or a Thanksgiving day parade watcher, the holiday is like no other. Green beans, casseroles, and cranberry sauce are a treasured tradition — although the canned cranberry sauce is always seemingly left untouched. Besides the most obvious dinner centerpiece, turkey, there is one Thanksgiving staple that takes your plate to entirely new heights (and is probably only made in your household once a year).
25 best gifts for sisters, for any occasion
No matter how close you and your sister are, or how much you have in common, finding a gift she’ll love, whether for her birthday or the holidays, can be tricky. But you — striving to be her favorite sibling — will not settle until you find her something she can unwrap, use and enjoy. So if you are on the hunt and need some help coming up with an idea, Select helped streamline the process with a list of great, year-round gifts to treat your sister.
Thrillist
Get Paid to Test Luxury Advent Calendars This Winter
Beauty Pie, an online store, is looking to hire an official advent calendar tester. But, you won't be opening up boxes upon boxes of chocolates, though some decadent chocolate is involved. No, the selected tester will review luxury calendars with over $1,100 worth of goods. If this sounds like a gig you would be good at, here are the details.
Here's The Hilarious And Mildly Depressing Saga Happening Between Doja Cat And Twitter
"I don't wanna be Christmas forever, Elon Musk help I've made a mistake."
Comments / 0