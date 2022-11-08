ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

Panthers running game has improved since McCaffrey trade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was almost inconceivable that the Panthers’ running game might improve after trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Yet, that’s exactly what has happened. Carolina has averaged 159.5 yards per game on the ground in the four games since McCaffrey was traded; it averaged 90.3 yards […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy