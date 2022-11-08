CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was almost inconceivable that the Panthers’ running game might improve after trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Yet, that’s exactly what has happened. Carolina has averaged 159.5 yards per game on the ground in the four games since McCaffrey was traded; it averaged 90.3 yards […]

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 20 MINUTES AGO