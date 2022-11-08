Read full article on original website
Russel Barber, 88, of Estherville
Services for 88-year-old Russel Barber of Estherville will be Tuesday, November 15th, at 10:30 a.m. at Henry-Olson Funeral Chapel in Estherville with burial at East Side Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville is in charge of the arrangements.
Anna Vanderhoff, 78, of Ruthven
Services for 78-year-old Anna Vanderhoff of Ruthven will be Monday, November 14th at 11 AM at the United Methodist Church in Gillett Grove. Visitation will be at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven on Sunday, November 13th from 2 PM to 4 PM. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Ruthven is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn Nelson, 86, of West Bend Formerly of Rolfe
Memorial services for 86-year-old Marilyn Nelson of West Bend, formerly of Rolfe, will be Monday, November 14th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in West Bend with burial at Clinton-Garfield Cemetery near Rolfe. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Powers Funeral Home in...
Marcia Stephas, 83, of Ruthven and formerly of Royal
Services for 83-year-old Marcia Stephas of Ruthven and formerly of Royal will be Monday, November 14th at 11 AM at the United Methodist Church in Royal. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Ruthven is in charge of arrangements.
Spirit Lake High School Brings “Suessical the Musical” to Sami Center
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — It’s the weekend when high schools perform their fall plays and musicals between athletic seasons. In Spirit Lake, Senior Maggie McKimm says “Suessical the Musical” is on stage at the Sami Center tonight and tomorrow afternoon. McKimm tells KICD News the...
Ash Tree Removal Beginning Next Week in Part of Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board got an update on Tuesday on the process of removing ash trees from portions of the community after the Emerald Ash Borer was discovered in town earlier this year. Parks and Recreation Director Bob Fullhart says trees begin to be taken out...
Spencer’s Gross to Swim at State
Marshalltown, Ia (KICD) – State Swimming is in action this afternoon at the Marshalltown YMCA/YWCA. The Spencer Tigers have 3 relays going tomorrow, but for today, the one individual qualifier Lilly Gross will swim in the 4th heat of the 100 Yard Breastroke Prelims. Here’s coach Amy Lawrence.
Terry Teege, 67, of Milford
A Celebration of Life for 67-year-old Terry Teege of Milford will be Sunday, November 13th, from 1-3 p.m. in the Queens Room at Village West in Okoboji. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford is in charge of the arrangements.
Iowa Great Lakes Lutheran School Preparing For Annual Auction
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Iowa Great Lakes Lutheran School in Spencer is making final preparation for its annual auction that acts as a big fundraiser. Principal Sarah Popp tells KICD News Saturday’s auction will begin with dinner and then work its way into the auction that has some big items up to for bids.
Batschletet Keynotes Spencer Veteran’s Day Program
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Communities across the area recognized veterans for their service with a series of special programs yesterday for Veteran’s Day. The keynote speaker in Spencer was retired Army Major General Allen Batschelet. Batschelet says he’s happy to consult and mentor any young man or woman considering...
Department Heads Give Monthy Council Reports
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council heard updates with department heads on Monday during the regular meeting. Fire Chief John Conyn reported his crew responded to more than 70 calls for service in October. Outside of emergencies, Spencer Fire Rescue puts its focus on fire prevention. In other...
Clay County Voter Turnout Similar to That of 2018 General Election
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Voters in Clay County made sure their individual voices were heard by going to the polls on Tuesday. Clay County Auditor Ann Baschke says these numbers are similar to that of the 2018 General Election when many of the same offices were up for grabs. Based...
Voters in Two Local Counties Approve Tax Referendums For EMS
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Voters in two local counties voted in favor of tax referendums that in the end will benefit local Emergency Medical Services. A new state law that brought the measure to ballots in Osceola and Pocahontas Counties allows boards of supervisors to put a local tax question on the ballot that then helps fund EMS county-wide similar to that of fire and police services.
O’Brien Pair Arrested For Unauthorized Credit Card Use
Paulina, IA (KICD) — A man and woman from O’Brien County are facing theft charges following an investigation into the report of a stolen credit card. The report came from a Ruthven man who told the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office that his credit card had been stolen out of his truck. Five purchases at the Casey’s and Dollar General Store in Paulina he said he did not authorize were on a bank statement he showed authorities.
