Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Related
MLB.com Predicts Free Agent Xander Bogaerts Will Sign With This Team
Most MLB.com reporters believe Xander Bogaerts’ first foray into free agency will have an anticlimactic conclusion. Bogaerts recently opted out of his contract, which pushed the longtime Red Sox shortstop onto the open market for the first time in his big league career. The two-time World Series champion is one of the best players available this offseason, and that should be reflected by Bogaerts’ free-agent market.
What It Costs To Sign Xander Bogaerts, According To Experts
What could make someone like Xander Bogaerts walk away from a guaranteed $60 million? The chance to make at least three times as much certainly helps. That’s the no-brainer case for Bogaerts, who opted out of his remaining three years with the Red Sox — leaving the $60 million on the table — to become a free agent. Opting out almost always was going to be Bogaerts’ decision, of course, unless his play or health really fell off the table in the seasons leading up to this winter.
Aaron Judge free agency: 3 reasons Red Sox must sign star slugger
The MLB offseason is officially upon us, and it hasn’t taken long for the rumor mill to be set ablaze in the early going here. The free agent class this offseason is absolutely electric, and it looks like plenty of big name players will be finding new homes this offseason. Of course, it goes without saying that Aaron Judge is the name that will draw the most attention on the market, and for good reason.
Rafael Devers issues warning to Red Sox amidst fraught negotiations
The Boston Red Sox are officially on the clock. For the second year in a row, Rafael Devers has informed the team that he will engage in extension talks until the end of spring training, but not during the regular season, which begins on March 30, 2023. This is it....
Braves stole perfect Andrew Friedman gem from Dodgers after Rays release
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made the postseason 10 years in a row in large part thanks to Andrew Friedman, who was hired as the President of Baseball Operations after the 2014 season. He has made some incredible moves since. Los Angeles has utilized a beautiful blend of possessing deep...
Scott Boras: ‘A very risky proposition’ for Red Sox not to keep Xander Bogaerts
LAS VEGAS -- As he often does at the beginning of free agency, super agent Scott Boras used puns, pop culture references and dad jokes to tout his available clients at the general managers meetings Wednesday. Xander Bogaerts was no exception. Boras referenced Bogaerts’ “uncle” Humphrey (the famous actor, who...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In All-Star Starter Among Others
It appears that the Boston Red Sox will be proactive in the pitching market this offseason. Starting on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, all Major League Baseball free agents are free to sign wherever they please. It appears that the Red Sox will not wait around for their top targets to fall off the board.
If Red Sox sign qualified free agent like Aaron Judge or Brandon Nimmo, what draft picks would they lose?
The Red Sox extended a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer to both Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi on Thursday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that 12 other players — Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Jacob DeGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo, Willson Contreras, Chris Bassitt, Anthony Rizzo, Tyler Anderson, Martín Pérez and Joc Pederson — also received qualifying offers.
Here's Latest Reported Update On Red Sox, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers Talks
The Red Sox and stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are negotiating new deals but will it be enough?
NBC Sports
Bogaerts joins two ex-Red Sox among Silver Slugger award winners
Xander Bogaerts has added more silver to his collection. The veteran shortstop won his fifth career Silver Slugger award on Thursday as the top offensive shortstop in the American League. Bogaerts, who captured his second consecutive award, hit .307 with 15 home runs and 73 RBIs this season. He led all qualified shortstops with a .307 average and a .377 on-base percentage.
Red Sox Make Roster Move Involving Prospect From Christian Vázquez Trade
The Boston Red Sox on Thursday announced several roster moves, including one involving Enmanuel Valdez, a prospect acquired from the Houston Astros in exchange for Christian Vázquez at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Boston selected Valdez to its active major league roster. This is notable because the infielder/outfielder...
Red Sox GM Reveals Garrett Whitlock’s Role For Next Season
Garrett Whitlock bounced around in different roles for the Boston Red Sox this past season, going from reliever to starter and back to high-leverage reliever. But the Red Sox seem to be already more decisive with how they want to use the 26-year-old prized pitcher for the 2023 season. At...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Make Move, Add Intriguing Infield Prospect To 40-Man Roster
The Boston Red Sox reportedly made a roster addition Thursday afternoon. Boston reportedly added utility prospect, Enmanuel Valdez, to the 40-man roster to avoid minor league free agency, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith. Valdez was acquired by the Red Sox in the team's surprising trade deadline move sending catcher Christian...
Red Sox owner John Henry reportedly eyeing Commanders bid
Days after announcing plans to sell Liverpool F.C., Red Sox owner John Henry has reportedly emerged as a suitor for the NFL’s Washington Commanders.
FanSided
295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1