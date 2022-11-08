ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Concord, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The California High School - San Ramon football team will have a game with Clayton Valley Charter High School on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00.
CONCORD, CA
extrainningsoftball.com

San Francisco State Hall of Famer Jordanna Freemer Passes Away

Jordanna Freemer, a former San Francisco State standout, passed away earlier this week from cancer. A part of the 2005 SF State team that was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in September, Freemer was a four-time all-conference selection during her career. She earned all-region and All-American honors in 2006.
musicinsf.com

Anita Baker Coming to Oakland, First Time Since 1995

Eight-time Grammy Award-winner Anita Baker has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Longtime Concord sports store closing

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
CONCORD, CA
The Richmond Standard

Kid-run nonprofit aims to level playing field for youth sports in Richmond

A nonprofit is stepping up to support a high school sports program in Richmond after its teenage co-founder read about the team’s equipment needs in the Richmond Standard. On Thursday, Nov. 3, a GoFundMe spokesperson reached out to the Standard to highlight a fundraiser on its platform that was launched by Cesar Tamayo, the coach of the men’s soccer team at Aspire California College Preparatory in Richmond (Cal Prep). Rishan Patel, CEO of Alley-Oop Kids, said he saw our story and was inspired to help.
RICHMOND, CA
berkeleyside.org

All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley restaurant merger shuts down wood-fired pizza program

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Councilman Taylor has early lead in Oakland race for mayor

OAKLAND (KPIX) - It was still too early to call Oakland's mayoral race Tuesday night, where a crowded field of 10 candidates were vying to succeed Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who is leaving office. Councilman Loren Taylor was leading the pack in early returns.  "Tonight, I am grateful, I am humble, I am hopeful," said Councilman Taylor at his campaign watch party. "The numbers are rolling in as we anticipated, and I expect to see them continue."As of midnight, Taylor had 35 percent of the votes.Down, but not out, that's the mood and the approach at Oakland mayoral candidate...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man convicted of murder for hire in 2016 killing

(BCN) — A federal jury convicted an Oakland man of murder for hire in a 2016 killing in East Oakland. Burte Gucci Rhodes, also known as Moeshawn, was found guilty Friday in a federal court in San Francisco for his involvement in the murder of Louisiana native Trince Thibodeaux, 28, on March 22, 2016, according […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Fire sparks in debris near I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire close to I-880, according to a tweet from the Oakland Fire Department. OFD says the fire is located near 3rd Street and Mandela Parkway. The fire is near the West Oakland BART station, but is not impacting BART operations at this time. […]
OAKLAND, CA
