Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Aquarian Era Is More Than A New Age Shop, It’s Hope For The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
New Florida commit Jaden Rashada, backup lead Pittsburg to NCS Open final, 55-22 over Antioch
Pittsburg's long anticipated wait to finally dethrone De La Salle is here. And after a 55-22 semifinal Open Division triumph over Antioch, the Pirates appear fully armed. Literally. The Pirates' four-star, recent Florida commit Jaden Rashada played just a half and accounted for three ...
Concord, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The California High School - San Ramon football team will have a game with Clayton Valley Charter High School on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00.
extrainningsoftball.com
San Francisco State Hall of Famer Jordanna Freemer Passes Away
Jordanna Freemer, a former San Francisco State standout, passed away earlier this week from cancer. A part of the 2005 SF State team that was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in September, Freemer was a four-time all-conference selection during her career. She earned all-region and All-American honors in 2006.
De La Salle overcomes opening kickoff, mows into North Coast Section Open finals
There were times this season — starting 0-1, 1-2 and 3-3 — where this sort of momentum didn't seem attainable. But after a 40-14 home win over James Logan-Union City, the Spartans (8-3) are actually right on track to do what they normally do: Win or play for championships. They're ...
CIF North Coast Section high school football scores: NCS playoff brackets, live updates (11/11/22)
The 2022 CIF North Coast Section high school football playoffs kick off on Friday (November 11) with first-round games across the Northern California Coast and the San Francisco Bay Area. There are several intriguing matchups in the Division I/Open bracket, including Antioch at Pittsburg and ...
Disney, ESPN host 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' premiere party in Oakland
Those in attendance were treated to a red carpet welcome, a photoshoot and the best Wakanda-inspired outfits around.
musicinsf.com
Anita Baker Coming to Oakland, First Time Since 1995
Eight-time Grammy Award-winner Anita Baker has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.
Longtime Concord sports store closing
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
Kid-run nonprofit aims to level playing field for youth sports in Richmond
A nonprofit is stepping up to support a high school sports program in Richmond after its teenage co-founder read about the team’s equipment needs in the Richmond Standard. On Thursday, Nov. 3, a GoFundMe spokesperson reached out to the Standard to highlight a fundraiser on its platform that was launched by Cesar Tamayo, the coach of the men’s soccer team at Aspire California College Preparatory in Richmond (Cal Prep). Rishan Patel, CEO of Alley-Oop Kids, said he saw our story and was inspired to help.
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Loren Taylor Extends Lead In Oakland Mayor's Race
Elon Musk's first email to Twitter staff — that he signed with his name anyway! — made it official that they're expected back in the office 40+ hours per week, unless he personally signs off on an exception. "The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed," Musk wrote. [Bloomberg]
7 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants are being added to this year’s Michelin Guide under new discoveries according to an announcement on Wednesday.
KCRA.com
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. — A man found dead at People’s Park in Berkeley on the afternoon of Nov. 4 was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner’s office said. Video player above features top stories from Nov. 10, 2022. Social...
berkeleyside.org
All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Wednesday. The accident is reported to have occurred on Interstate 580 near the 106th Avenue off-ramp. According to the officials, a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on the interstate when he lost control and crashed into the center divide.
20-Year-old Hamza Salih Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred along Interstate Highway 580. The officials reported that the victim was riding west on Highway 580 between 98th and 106th avenues when he lost control of his bike. He hit the center divider and was thrown from his bike into the eastbound lanes where he was hit by a vehicle.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley restaurant merger shuts down wood-fired pizza program
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Councilman Taylor has early lead in Oakland race for mayor
OAKLAND (KPIX) - It was still too early to call Oakland's mayoral race Tuesday night, where a crowded field of 10 candidates were vying to succeed Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who is leaving office. Councilman Loren Taylor was leading the pack in early returns. "Tonight, I am grateful, I am humble, I am hopeful," said Councilman Taylor at his campaign watch party. "The numbers are rolling in as we anticipated, and I expect to see them continue."As of midnight, Taylor had 35 percent of the votes.Down, but not out, that's the mood and the approach at Oakland mayoral candidate...
Eater
This Affordable Pasta Pop-Up With a Cult Following in the East Bay Just Landed a Permanent Home
Sfizio, the popular pasta pop-up that’s been moving through Oakland and Oakland since 2020, has finally landed a permanent home: Chef Matt Solimano is set to bring Sfizio to Rockridge, taking over the Noodle Theory space and throwing open the doors in spring 2023. Solimano kicked around the idea...
Man convicted of murder for hire in 2016 killing
(BCN) — A federal jury convicted an Oakland man of murder for hire in a 2016 killing in East Oakland. Burte Gucci Rhodes, also known as Moeshawn, was found guilty Friday in a federal court in San Francisco for his involvement in the murder of Louisiana native Trince Thibodeaux, 28, on March 22, 2016, according […]
Fire sparks in debris near I-880 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire close to I-880, according to a tweet from the Oakland Fire Department. OFD says the fire is located near 3rd Street and Mandela Parkway. The fire is near the West Oakland BART station, but is not impacting BART operations at this time. […]
247Sports
Comments / 0