Person gets dozens of cars towed for blocking their driveway
Black Tow Truck Dealing With A CarJonathan Cooper/Unsplash. Would you be mad if you were parked on a street and your car got towed for being just a tiny bit in the way? A poster on Reddit has admitted to getting enough cars towed to where they get Christmas cards from the towing companies for giving them so much business.
waste360.com
'Unsightly' Amount of Trash in Residential Neighborhood Leads to Legal Trouble for Homeowner
Calling conditions in her yard “a hodgepodge of furniture pieces and a mishmash of trash and debris . . . a collection that only grew despite efforts to convince her to clean [it] up,” an Ohio appeals court upheld the conviction of Elena Hammock for violating a city of Norwood ordinance forbidding the accumulating or dumping of garbage on property.
vincennespbs.org
Proposed Changes at 41 and Elkhorn to be discussed
The public will have a chance to learn more about a proposed road plan that aims to keep people safe. The Indiana Department of Transportation’s Southwest Department will hold an open house this evening. It will focus on the proposed Reduced Conflict Intersection or RCI on US 41 and...
Times Gazette
Sewer rate increases in two places
The Highland County Board of Commissioners announced approval for an increase to the rates for both the Rolling Acres and Lake Side sewers at its weekly Wednesday morning meeting. Commissioner Dave Daniels said the Rolling Acres rate would go up 38 percent to $50 a month per user, with the...
