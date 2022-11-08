ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Governor Stitt Feels Confident Ahead Of Election Results

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=024rXq_0j3YGzwr00

Governor Kevin Stitt is hoping for another 4-year term, but he's going to have to beat out Joy Hofmeister, who switched from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party to face him.

Throughout his campaign, he highlighted Oklahoma's low unemployment rate, especially during Covid, which was much lower than the national average. He also talked about cutting taxes and how under his leadership, the state built its largest savings account in history. The governor has faced a fierce backlash from many of the tribes in the state over gaming compacts and the Supreme Court ruling on Tribal Jurisdiction.

The Governor spoke with News On 6 while he was voting in Oklahoma City on Tuesday and said his record should speak for itself.

"The thing we're running on is our record my opponent has been in charge of education for the last eight years and we believe in keeping schools open and lower taxes and smaller government and empowering parents putting them in charge we believe in traditional family values," said Stitt.

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmaker says she wants to get rid of straight-party voting

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma state legislator wants to get rid of straight-party voting after nearly 480,000 Oklahomans voted that way in the midterm election. State Rep. Trish Ranson, a Democrat from Stillwater, said she wants to file legislation that will do away with this. “When we are looking...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Oklahoma election called 'mandate on school choice'

(The Center Square) - School choice was not the only issue in the Oklahoma gubernatorial race, but it was one of the most prolific. Gov. Kevin Stitt vowed to "think outside the box" and "stand with parents over big unions" when asked about school vouchers during a debate with his opponent, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

State Election Board Gathering Voter Turnout Information

The Oklahoma State Election Board is learning more about voter turnout from Tuesday's election. Despite more Oklahomans registering to vote this year, fewer showed up to the polls, according to the election board. There were 2.3 million registered voters for the general election, but just over 50% of registered voters...
KOCO

More than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked straight-party ballots in midterm, election officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Unofficial results show that more than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked a straight-party ballot during Tuesday's midterm election. Oklahoma State Election Board officials said in a news release Thursday that more than 480,000 voters selected the straight-party option. Of those who cast straight-party votes, 69.82% were for Republican candidates, 29.08% were for Democrats and 1.1% were for Libertarians.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt wins reelection

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) wins reelection against State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister (D). Stitt is a Cherokee Nation citizen and the second Native American to serve as governor in the U.S. This will be Stitt’s second term in office after being elected in 2018. “The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Daily

Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Jacob Rosecrants wins 3rd term as Oklahoma House District 46 representative

Democrat incumbent Jacob Rosecrants secured a third term as Oklahoma House District 46’s representative on Tuesday, defeating Republican Kendra Wesson, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Rosecrants received 54.51 percent of votes cast, with Wesson obtaining 45.49 percent, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory

Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Election Night Coverage Blog

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The polls close at 7 p.m. in Oklahoma. Once election results start to be released by the Secretary of State, those results will be live here. We will also have a live blog below and we will be checking in with the KFOR crews who are out with the candidates watching for results.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 midterm election in Oklahoma

It's Election Day, and voters have made big decisions that will impact Oklahoma's future. Watch the video player above as the KOCO 5 News Team breaks down the election as the results unfold. Oklahomans decided on important races, including for governor, both U.S. Senate seats and Oklahoma’s state superintendent of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Beast

ACLU Fields Reports of Oklahoma Poll Workers Telling Voters to Vote Straight Party

Several Oklahoma voters were told to vote straight party tickets by poll workers Tuesday, according to the ACLU of Oklahoma. The ACLU said the reports originated from Oklahoma County and Cleveland County, two of the state’s three most-populous counties. Oklahoma voters have the option to select a straight party option on their ballots, allowing voters to vote for all candidates in their preferred party in partisan races. But poll workers aren’t allowed to influence a voter’s decisions. The ACLU said it contacted all county election boards, who “have in turn called and reminded their poll workers that they may not tell voters how to vote or who to vote for.” The Oklahoma State Election Board has yet to publicly respond to the claims.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy