ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mike Sullivan Shuffles Lines at Practice to Open Options for Penguins

By Nick Horwat
Inside The Penguins
Inside The Penguins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvJhf_0j3YGuXE00

The Pittsburgh Penguins haven't seen a win in over two weeks and are hoping a different combination in the lineup can be beneficial.

PITTSBURGH - As the losing streak of the Pittsburgh Penguins reaches seven games, the lineup is overdue for a change that might spark something positive.

Head coach Mike Sullivan tossed a bit of the Penguins lineup into a blender in the middle of their loss to the Seattle Kraken, but even more has been shuffled in the practices following.

The most notable changes come from names like Kasperi Kapanen and Brian Dumoulin who were both dropped in the lineup.

Kapanen took reps on a makeshift fifth line along side call-up Sam Poulin and the injured Teddy Blueger.

Dumoulin was demoted to the third pairing where he skated with the rotating Jan Rutta and Chad Ruhwedel.

"We're trying find some combinations we think will work for us," Sullivan said. "We're exploring different options."

While this doesn’t exactly mean this is where both Kapanen and Dumoulin will be positioned come puck drop of the next game, it is a sign of possible changes.

Sullivan didn’t give too many details about the decision to move Kapanen to that specific spot but noted it gave the team five forward lines to practice with.

“In order to try and create numbers where we could play 5-on-5 against each other,” Sullivan said. “Everyone practiced in a full capacity today.”

As for Dumoulin, this demotion might be sticking; following the practice Marcus Pettersson spoke on what it will be like playing on the first defensive unit with Kris Letang.

“He’s a Hall of Famer,” Pettersson said about Letang. “He creates so much offensively. The way he skates out of tough situations on the back end, it’s a privilege playing with him.”

While Dumoulin hasn’t gotten off to a great start in 2022-23, Sullivan has high expectations for the veteran defenseman and believes he will work through his struggles.

“He takes ownership for his own game,” Sullivan said. “He takes responsibility for trying to bring his very best. There’s no doubt that he will work through it.”

Other changes that were made to the lines included the recently called up Filip Hallander skating on the fourth line with Ryan Poehling and Josh Archibald.

Brock McGinn was pushed to the third line centered by a possibly returning Jeff Carter.

P.O. Joseph who has been very consistent this season found himself on the second defensive unit with Jeff Petry.

A new construction of the Penguins lineup may be helpful as they hope to find the win column again soon before closing in on new franchise lows.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Move Marcus Pettersson to First Defensive Pair

Penguins Recall Filip Hallander from AHL

Penguins Losing Streak Boarders on Historic

Has Penguins GM Ron Hextall Created an Unfixable Mess?

Mike Sullivan Has 'Unwavering' Belief Penguins can Turn Season Around

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Locker Room: Carter Plays Defense, Sullivan Has Jokes

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Breaking a seven-game winless streak can feel like a long winning streak. Those shots that before clanged off the post or just missed suddenly find the net. Frustration becomes energy; that extra step is the difference between winning and losing. The Pittsburgh Penguins felt the rush of a much-needed win on Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors: Line Combos, Crosby & Kallgren

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins enter tonight’s game both looking back at their last game. However, they’re doing it for different reasons. Uncharacteristically, the Penguins are not playing as well as usual. They have a 5-6-2 record on the season. However, the team comes out of Washington on the heels of a 4-1 victory. Until that point, they had not won a game in their last seven outings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins Coach Sullivan Finally Making Some Changes

Mike Sullivan, head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, is currently in unfamiliar territory. The Penguins snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Nov. 9, the longest losing streak of his coaching career. Pittsburgh clearly has faith in their head coach, which they proved a couple of months ago by giving him a three-year contract extension. However, the team’s current record of 6-6-2 has fans a bit unsettled. There were some questionable decisions that contributed to their recent skid, but it seems they have started to turn things around at least for now.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Loss to Penguins Secondary to Borje Salming Salute

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night by a score of 4-2. The game seemed almost secondary to the pregame “celebration” of Borje Salming’s life and career with the franchise. During the game, perhaps the Maple Leafs deserved a better fate. They didn’t...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Toronto takes on Pittsburgh after Liljegren's 2-goal showing

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Timothy Liljegren's two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss. Toronto is 5-1-1 in home...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Flames Players Not Amused With Sutter’s Comment on Huberdeau

Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter has long been known for his dry, yet witty sense of humor when it comes to dealing with the media. For the most part, media members have seemed to be quite amused by it, while fans throughout the hockey community absolutely love it. With that said, his players may not feel the same way.
The Spun

Look: Fans Are Not Happy With Steelers Coaching Suggestion

On Wednesday, Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan got crushed by Pittsburgh Steelers fans because he said the team should consider hiring Adam Gase in the offseason. "Thought: Would the Steelers take a look at someone like Adam Gase this offseason? Horrible NFL head coach. But has the Peyton Manning seal of approval," Fillipponi tweeted. "Manning and Pickett have a great relationship. Gase good coordinator. Bad head coach."
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2

TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Penguins

Inside The Penguins

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
609
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/penguins

Comments / 0

Community Policy