Blair County, PA

Crews respond to brush fire in Blair County

By Rebecca Parsons
 4 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) -Crews responded to a brush in Blair County on Tuesday.

At around noon were called to the Riggles Gap area of Antis Township. The fire was near Moser Road and firefighters were called from Bellwood.

Other surrounding area crews were called to the site as well. The fire was quickly controlled and the cause is still unknown at this time.

WTAJ

WTAJ

